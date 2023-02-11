  
Nation, Politics

BRS fields Banda Prakash as candidate for Legislative Council Dy Chairman post

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 11, 2023, 11:46 am IST
Updated Feb 11, 2023, 12:16 pm IST
Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy (in picture) has fixed February 12 as the date for the election of the Deputy Chairman, the legislature secretariat said earlier. — DC Image
Hyderabad: Ruling BRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday decided to field party MLC Banda Prakash Mudiraj as the candidate for the post of Deputy Chairman of state Legislative Council.

Rao asked Mudiraj to file his nomination on Saturday, BRS sources said.

Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy has fixed February 12 as the date for the election of the Deputy Chairman, the legislature secretariat said earlier.

The nominations can be submitted between 10.30 AM and 5 PM on Saturday, it had said.

Mudiraj is expected to be elected unopposed in view of the overwhelming strength of BRS in the Council.

Tags: cm kcr, mlc banda prakash mudiraj, legislative council deputy chairman post
Location: India, Telangana


