BJP core committee meets Amit Shah, hints at snap polls in TS

Hyderabad: The state BJP core committee members discussed the possibility of snap polls in Telangana and their preparedness with Union home minister Amit Shah. Union minister G. Kishan Reddy, state BJP president Bandi Sanjay, Telangana in-charge Sunil Bansal, national vice-president D.K. Aruna, Rajya Sabha member K. Laxman and others met Shah, who arrived in city on Friday night.

The core committee leaders and Shah interacted on the political situation till late Friday night. They explained the 15-day Praja Gosha-BJP Bharosa programme being organized across the state. They said that 11,000 street corner meetings that are planned will have a positive impact in villages.

Reportedly, Shah told the state leadership to highlight the failures of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and his government.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, a party senior leader said that the meeting with Shah was satisfactory at every level. “Shah guided the core committee on how to strengthen the party in the state and consolidate the gains achieved till date” he said.

Sanjay left for Karimnagar after seeing off Amit Shah on Saturday.