Telangana grew on TRS vision: KCR

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 12, 2022, 12:53 am IST
Updated Feb 12, 2022, 7:09 am IST
KCR exuded confidence that Jangaon like Medchal, Yadadri, Hanamkonda, Warangal districts would emerge as a industrial growth corridor
Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (Twitter)
Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Friday contended that the TRS government had created new districts in 2016 as part of a long-term vision of achieving a uniform growth of all regions. Creation of new districts yielded the desired results within five years, he said.

Rao was addressing a gathering after inaugurating a new integrated collectorate complex in Jangaon.  He said that land prices in the State have skyrocketed due to the programmes undertaken by the state government, especially in agriculture, irrigation and industrial sectors and due to the creation of new revenue divisions and mandals.

 

Stating that the state was doing so wonderfully well across all fronts, Rao explained that even remote areas were witnessing multifold growth due to the conducive economic ecosystem created in the last eight years.

The Chief Minister exuded confidence that Jangaon district like Medchal, Yadadri, Hanamkonda and Warangal districts would emerge as a major industrial growth corridor sooner than later. He said that the state would never ever face drought conditions and there would never be any power shortage as they had found a permanent solution to both problems by way of irrigation projects like Kaleshwaram and power projects

 

"Telangana was once described as one of the most backward regions in the country. The region has witnessed a phenomenal growth in the past eight years. Today, we are giving even well-established states a run for their money in terms of growth, development and welfare,” he said.

Rao said that Jangaon, which was a drought-prone area, had witnessed extraordinary developments, thanks to several initiatives and irrigation facilities through the Devadula lift irrigation project.

"The land prices here have shot up by several notches. Land that was earlier sold for Rs 2-3 lakh per acre is now commanding a price of Rs 2-3 crore along the highway. Even in villages the price of land is in the Rs 20 lakh to Rs 40 lakh per acre range. This transformation is because of the steps taken by us collectively,” he said and appreciated the efforts of state government employees towards achieving it.

 

Stating that the state’s eco-system is attracting top industries and IT companies, Rao said that the cosmopolitan culture, the absence of caste and religious chauvinism and a robust law and order were helping the state make rapid developmental strides.

“Villas in Hyderabad and surrounding areas sell for Rs 14 crore to Rs 25 crore each. People from Delhi and Mumbai are keen to own villas in Hyderabad,” he added.

Rao said that the per capita income of Telangana is poised to touch Rs 2.70 lakh from the present Rs 2.37 lakh. In comparison, the per capita income of Andhra Pradesh stands at Rs 1.70 lakh, he said.

 

