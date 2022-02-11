TD MLC Ashok Babu arrested by CID; bail petition in HC posted for hearing on Feb. 14

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh High Court posted the hearing on a bail petition filed on behalf of Telugu Desam MLC Ashok Babu to February 14.

The MLC’s lawyers filed a lunch motion petition seeking interim bail following his arrest by the state CID in a case of forgery of a certificate on his academic qualification to get a government job. His lawyers argued for bail saying the MLC’s health condition was not good.

However, government lawyers objected to the bail plea and sought time to submit more details of the case. The court granted time and posted the next hearing to Monday.

Earlier in the day, state CID arrested the MLC and took him to its office in Guntur. The MLC was booked under sections 477 (A), 466, 467, 468, 471, 465, 420 read with 34 of IPC.