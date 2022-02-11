Nation Politics 11 Feb 2022 TD MLC Ashok Babu ar ...
Nation, Politics

TD MLC Ashok Babu arrested by CID; bail petition in HC posted for hearing on Feb. 14

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 11, 2022, 11:53 pm IST
Updated Feb 11, 2022, 11:54 pm IST
MLC’s lawyers filed a lunch motion petition seeking interim bail following his arrest by the state CID
Telugu Desam MLC Ashok Babu. (DC file Photo)
 Telugu Desam MLC Ashok Babu. (DC file Photo)

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh High Court posted the hearing on a bail petition filed on behalf of Telugu Desam MLC Ashok Babu to February 14.

The MLC’s lawyers filed a lunch motion petition seeking interim bail following his arrest by the state CID in a case of forgery of a certificate on his academic qualification to get a government job. His lawyers argued for bail saying the MLC’s health condition was not good.

 

However, government lawyers objected to the bail plea and sought time to submit more details of the case. The court granted time and posted the next hearing to Monday.

Earlier in the day, state CID arrested the MLC and took him to its office in Guntur. The MLC was booked under sections 477 (A), 466, 467, 468, 471, 465, 420 read with 34 of IPC.

...
Tags: interim bail, forgery case, mlc ashok babu
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Presided over by Haldar, the 15th meeting of the CWMA was held through video conference. The team of officials from the State were headed by Additional Chief Secretary of Water Resources, Sandeep Saxena. — DC Image

TN stops discussion on Mekedatu

The SEC also extended the timing for campaigns, which can now be done from 6 am to 10 pm, thus providing opportunities for meeting voters at night after they return from work or catching up with them before they leave home. — PTI file image

Campaigns pick up tempo as rules relaxed

Stating that the state’s eco-system is attracting top industries and IT companies, Rao said that the cosmopolitan culture, the absence of caste and religious chauvinism and a robust law and order were helping the state make rapid developmental strides. — Twitter

TS making rapid strides because of our forethought, initiatives: KCR

What the government’s decision to quietly drop the restrictions means is that beginning February 1, managements of public transport, malls, shops, establishments and offices were no longer required to have “strict compliance” of ensuring physical distancing, frequent sanitisation of premises, and screening of people for any Covid related symptoms such as fever. — Representational image/AFP

Covid norms lifted, but mask rule remains in Telangana



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Assembly Speaker allows Mukul to remain MLA

Since the petition was filed in July of 2021, Mr Roy's lawyers had contended during the hearings the Krishnagar North MLA has been with the BJP because the party took neither any step nor ordered any whip and suspension against him.

CPI(M) MP gives suspension notice in RS over Yogi's 'UP can become Kerala' remark

Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP John Brittas and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Facebook/PTI)

Hindu pride and Muslim fears overshadow UP Assembly polls

Devotees stand in a queue to offer prayers next to the under-construction site for a temple to Ram in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh. (SANJAY KANOJIA / AFP)

Tripura former BJP MLAs Sudip Roy Barman, Ashish Saha join Congress

Tripura MLAs Sudip Roy Barman and Ashish Kumar Saha speak to the media after submitting their resignation papers to Tripura Legislative Assembly speaker Ratan Chakraborty, in Agartala on February 7, 2022. (PTI)

CM Bommai says BJP leadership to decide on Karnataka cabinet rejig

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->