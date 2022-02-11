KCR vows to oust Modi from power

HYDERABAD: Continuing his tirade against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Friday warned the BJP-led government at the Centre that if it failed to extend support to Telangana's development, Modi would be chased out of power.

Speaking at a public meeting in Yashwantpur in Jangaon district after inaugurating the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) district office, Chandrashekar Rao said he was ready to play a key role in national politics to break “Delhi Fort'' if the situation demanded.

He lashed out at Modi accusing him of showing 'discrimination' towards Telangana. “You don’t give us national projects, you don’t give us medical college…If you don’t support us, no problem. We will chase you away from power and bring in a government that will help

us,” he said.

“If there is a necessity to play an influential role in national politics, certainly we should fight for our nation…If you (people) bless me I am ready to break the Delhi Fort. Be careful Narendra Modi. Nobody is scared of your threats,” the Chief Minister remarked.

He posed questions to the people about whether they wanted him to play a key role in national politics and to fight against the Centre which was discriminating Telangana to which the people responded in an affirmative mode. Chandrashekar Rao said if people supported and blessed him, he is ready to wage a battle against the BJP government at the Centre.

He categorically stated that the state government would not implement the electricity reforms proposed by the BJP government come what may, that mandated states to install meters for agriculture borewells and collect power bills from farmers.

Ridiculing Modi’s “doubling the farmers’ income” slogan, Chandrashekar Rao said Modi in reality had doubled the farmers' expenditure on agriculture by increasing fuel and fertiliser prices.

He reacted angrily to the recent incident of the BJP activists attacking the TRS activists in Jangaon. "BJP has just a handful of workers in Telangana while the TRS has lakhs of activists. If we blow the air strongly, the BJP will be blown away. I warn the BJP not to touch the TRS. If they touch us, their address will vanish."

He alleged that the BJP government helped bank defaulters to flee the country who evaded thousands of crores of loans but burdened farmers and common people by increasing prices. Chandrashekar Rao said his government was committed to implement Dalit Bandhu scheme under which each beneficiary would be given Rs 10 lakh to start a business of their choice.

He said this year 40,000 Dalits would be given funds under the scheme and every year two to three lakh beneficiaries would be offered the Dalit Bandhu aid covering all 17 lakh Dalit families in phases.