CPI(M) MP gives suspension notice in RS over Yogi's 'UP can become Kerala' remark

Published Feb 11, 2022, 2:56 pm IST
CM Adityanath had said on Thursday that UP could become Kashmir, Kerala or Bengal, if the BJP was not voted back to power in the state
Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP John Brittas and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Facebook/PTI)
New Delhi: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP John Brittas on Friday gave a suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 over Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's "UP could become Kerala, West Bengal, and Jammu and Kashmir" remarks.

Earlier on Thursday in a video, hours before the first phase of elections in the state, Adityanath had said that UP could become Kashmir, Kerala or Bengal, if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was not voted back to power in the state.

 

"I have to say one thing from the core of my heart that a lot of unprecedented works have been done in these five years. If you miss this chance now, all the hard work of the past five years will be spoiled and UP may turn into Kashmir, Bengal and Kerala in no time," he had said.

The 2022 Budget Session of the Parliament commenced on January 31 with President Ram Nath Kovind's address.

The first part of the budget session is being held from January 31 to February 11 and the second part will take place from March 14 to April 8.

 

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly V D Satheesan had on Thursday launched a scathing attack against the Uttar Pradesh CM for this alleged disparaging comments against Kerala.

Hitting back at Adityanath, Vijayan, who is also a senior CPI(M) leader, said if the north Indian state develops like Kerala, people will enjoy peace and better living conditions.

If UP turns into Kerala as @myogiadityanath fears, it will enjoy the best education, health services, social welfare, living standards and have a harmonious society in which people won't be murdered in the name of religion and caste. That's what the people of UP would want, the Kerala Chief Minister said in a tweet.

 

The Chief Minister also tweeted the same in Hindi and tagged his UP counterpart.

Later in a statement, the CM said he was surprised by the remarks of Adityanath and reminded him that the southern state is at the forefront of India by any criteria that measures the progress of a society.

"Kerala is one of the top states in terms of living standards, education, health, hygiene, accommodation, longevity, gender equality, income and social security. This has been recognized worldwide and also by the Central Government and its various agencies. Yet Yogi Adityanath does not want Uttar Pradesh to be like Kerala," Vijayan said.

 

Citing the Niti Aayog's first Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) report which states that Kerala has registered the lowest poverty across India and are at the bottom of the index and other reports of government agencies hailing Kerala's achievement in key sectors, the Chief Minister said 98.1 per cent of households in the southern state have sanitation facilities and 97.9 per cent of women in the state are literate.

"Kerala has the lowest infant mortality rate in India", Vijayan said.

He alleged that the Sangh Parivar outfits were spreading false propaganda against Kerala as it was an inaccessible place for them and their ideology. He said Kerala is a state with a strong social base built on secularism, democracy and modern values ??where communal politics cannot thrive.

 

"Therefore, spreading false propaganda against Kerala is one of their main agendas," Vijayan said.

