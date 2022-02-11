West Bengal Assembly Speaker allows Mukul to remain MLA

Since the petition was filed in July of 2021, Mr Roy's lawyers had contended during the hearings the Krishnagar North MLA has been with the BJP because the party took neither any step nor ordered any whip and suspension against him.

Kolkata: Former railway minister Mukul Roy continues to be Krishnanagar North MLA as West Bengal Assembly speaker Biman Banerjee has rejected the disqualification petition of the BJP against him for lack of evidence under the anti-defection law over his switch to the Trinamul Congress in June last year.

Mr Banerjee, who conducted 12 hearings on the proceedings, also held that Mr Roy would stay as the BJP legislator which allows him to remain the public accounts committee chairman of the House.

Reading out from his judgment over 35 pages, the Assembly Speaker said on Friday, "The petitioner could not submit the nature of evidence, in terms of weight and quality, as expected. In facts and circumstances of the case and in law, I find that the petitioner has not been able to establish the contentions made in the petition vide by the provisions of paragraph 2(I)(a) of the Xth Schedule to the Constitution of India. Accordingly, I dismiss the petition."

The major relief came to Mr Roy ahead of a hearing on a similar petition of the BJP against him which is expected to come up at the Supreme Court next week. In both the cases, leader of the opposition Suvendu Adhikari made the move. The SC earlier directed for the completion of the Assembly proceedings against Mr Roy by the second week of this month.

Since the petition was filed in July of 2021, Mr Roy's lawyers had contended during the hearings the Krishnagar North MLA has been with the BJP because the party took neither any step nor ordered any whip and suspension against him. They also argued that Mr Roy was never seen campaigning for TMC while the BJP submitted the media reports and social media posts and status on his return to the TMC.

The TMC welcomed the Speaker's verdict. Partha Chatterjee, secretary general of the ruling party who is also the state parliamentary affairs minister, said, "The Speaker's judgment has to be accepted. He gave his verdict judging all the aspects. I support his order."

While Mr Adhikari was not available for comments, state BJP spokesperson Shameek Bhattacharya alleged, "During the last Assembly polls, Mr Roy hardly spoke against the TMC. Later he was welcomed by Abhishek Banerjee by a hug in presence of chief minister Mamata Banerjee to their party before the media. But now the Assembly Speaker held that Mr Roy is still in the BJP. His verdict is unheard of in the history of our country."

Rubbing salt into the wounds of the BJP, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh tweeted, "CBI & ED should arrest BJP leader Mukul Roy in Saradha and Narada case. I have already sent them letter praying joint interrogation with him. He is an influential conspirator. He has used different parties only for his personal protection. Mukul Roy should not be spared."