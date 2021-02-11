Nation Politics 11 Feb 2021 Supreme Court stays ...
Nation, Politics

Supreme Court stays AP HC order castigating state, its functionaries

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PARMOD KUMAR
Published Feb 11, 2021, 4:15 am IST
Updated Feb 11, 2021, 4:15 am IST
The High Court questioned the wisdom of government, the Chief Minister and advocates representing AP on different counts
Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed AP High Court’s order castigating the wisdom of state government, picture used for representational purposes only (Image source: PTI)
 Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed AP High Court’s order castigating the wisdom of state government, picture used for representational purposes only (Image source: PTI)

NEW DELHI: Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed Andhra Pradesh High Court’s order castigating the wisdom of state government, Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and that of lawyers representing the government.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Sharad A. Bobde, Justice A. S. Bopanna and Justice V. Ramasubramanian stayed the AP High Court order dated December 30, 2020, on an appeal by the Andhra Pradesh government.

 

Senior lawyer Sajan Poovayya, assisted by advocate Mahfooz Ahsan Nazaki, appeared for the AP state.

The High Court, vide the December 30 order, questioned the wisdom of government, the Chief Minister and advocates representing AP on different counts, including conduct of some lawyers representing the government.

The critical observations of High Court followed an application by the state government seeking recusal of a judge on grounds that the said judge had prejudged the issue without hearing the state government.

Jagan Mohan Reddy government was aggrieved with observation in course of an earlier hearing when the court questioned the decision of AP state auctioning certain state properties, wondering whether the state had become bankrupt.

 

“How could the government auction properties of the state, has the government become bankrupt to auction government properties; we will declare there is a breakdown of constitutional machinery in the state and hand over administration to the central government.”

This was the statement made by one of the members of the bench, which has been disputed.

The petition of Andhra Pradesh government said perusal of contents of the “unprecedented” order turned out unrelated to the issue raised in the matter. This would show that the High Court has not stopped merely at castigating the government, its functionaries and advocates appearing for the government. It even went on to cast aspersions on the top court’s collegiums on mere ipse dixit (an assertion without proof) of the judge.

 

...
Tags: indian supreme court, supreme court (sc)
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Addressing a public meeting later, KCR vowed to complete all these projects within a year and a half. (Photo: @TelanganaCMO)

KCR lays foundation stones for set of lift irrigation projects

The fourth phase of polling will be held in 11 districts with exception of Vizianagaram and Prakasam districts. (Photo: DC/Narayana Rao)

Nominations for Phase-4 GP polls begin in AP

Harish Rao said that after the formation of Telangana, two crore acres more of land were being brought under cultivation every year. Alternative crops should be raised instead of conventional crops. (Photo: @trsharish)

Full support to farmers from TRS government , says Harish Rao

The state government has pointed out that Andhra Pradesh took the unilateral decision on holding panchayat polls even as the border dispute involving Kotia is sub-judice in the Supreme Court since December 1, 1968.

PIL in Odisha seeks to stop AP from holding panchayat polls in Kotia villages



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Congress is a divided and confused party: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (LSTV/PTI Photo)

Modi promises Canadian PM to do his best on Covid vaccine supply

Was happy to receive a call from my friend @JustinTrudeau, tweeted Modi. — PTI

AP, including Polavaram project, gets no funds in union budget

Polavaram project, used for representational purposes only (Image Source: DC Image: Narayana Rao)

TRS MLA’s house stoned after questioning Ram temple fund drive

BJP activists throw chairs at the house of Parkal TRS MLA Challa Dharma Reddy on Sunday

JD(S) will not contest upcoming by-polls in Karnataka: H D Deve Gowda

H D Deve Gowda
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham