Nation Politics 11 Feb 2021 Revanth flays PM Mod ...
Nation, Politics

Revanth flays PM Modi, CM KCR for anti-farmer policies during padayatra

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 12, 2021, 12:26 am IST
Updated Feb 12, 2021, 12:26 am IST
Reddy interacted with farmers while on padayatra, dubbed, ‘Rajiv Rythu Bharosa padayatra’ and explained about the three farm bills
PM Modi is not responding to farmers' demands, who are protesting outside the borders of Delhi for the last 80 days, says Revanth. — DC Image
 PM Modi is not responding to farmers' demands, who are protesting outside the borders of Delhi for the last 80 days, says Revanth. — DC Image

Hyderabad: Congress party working president and Lok Sabha MP from Malkajgiri A. Revanth Reddy demanded the TRS government pass a resolution in the Assembly against the three contentious farm laws introduced by the Narendra Modi government.

These three farm laws will destroy the future and livelihood of small-scale farmers while corporations will rule the national agriculture sector, he said.

 

Mr Revanth Reddy, who is on a padayatra from Achampet to Hyderabad, questioned Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, saying, “why did KCR take a U-turn on the farm bills after touring Delhi, though he participated in a ‘Bharat Bandh’ on January 8?"

Mr Reddy interacted with farmers while on padayatra, dubbed, ‘Rajiv Rythu Bharosa padayatra’ and explained about the three farm bills. He reminded that because of the Minimum Support Price Act, introduced by the Congress party, farmers are getting MSP for their crop produce.

 

“If any merchant purchases a crop produced below MSP, he will be punished according to law, but due to PM Modi’s new farm laws, MSP act got scrapped. Along with this, the Modi government removed IKP centers, market yards, Cooperative Society, FCI and CCI”, he said. 

Mr Reddy was critical of the Prime Minister, sayding, “PM Modi is not responding to farmers' demands, who are protesting outside the borders of Delhi for the last 80 days. Even the death of 195 farmers in the protests has not moved the government."

 

With these farm laws, farmers will become labourers in their own lands whereas corporate companies will dictate terms to farmers. Revanth urged farmers to unite and protest against the farm laws in all villages.

In their interaction with the Parliamentarian, farmers appraised him of their problems, saying, “the loan waiver promised the TRS government has been implemented, There is no MSP and no input subsidy also.”

Former union minister Balram Naik, former minister Sudharshan Reddy, MLA Seethakka, former MLAs Vem narendar Reddy, Mallu Ravi, Eravath Anil, GHMC corporators, Nizamabad DCC president Mohan Reddy, OU JAC leaders and others participated in the padayatra.

 

...
Tags: revanth reddy, rajiv rythu bharosa padayatra, farm bills, revanth reddy padayatra from achamepta to hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Graduates numbering 5,17,883 will exercise their vote in the Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad graduates' constituency. — PTI

Graduate MLC elections for two seats on March 14

The CBSE has directed schools under it to take steps to identify and resolve learning gaps, and conduct examinations for Classes 9 and 11 by following COVID-19 safety protocols (Pictures used for representational purposes only)

CBSE issues guidelines for class 9, 11 exams; academic session begin from April 1

A class tenth student, the girl hanged herself in her house, they said adding her parents were labourers (Picture used for representational purposes only)

Unable to pay school fees, class X girl student ends life in Hyderabad: Police

Those in power should act with patience, maintain composure and be simple. There should not be any change in your attire, language or behaviour, says KCR. — By arrangement

KCR tells new Mayor, DM, corporators: Be simple, respect people, avoid controversies



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Singhu border: Farmers improve facilities, infrastructure to prepare for protest

Measures being taken by the agitating farmers at the Singhu border to prepare for a long haul as a resolution (Picture used for representational purposes only, Image source: PTI)

Tamil Nadu farmers stage protests, support 'chakka jam'

Tamil Nadu All Farmers' Association, P R Pandian (Image source: Twitter@friendlydb)

Force abroad conspiring to destroy Indian tea but we will not let it happen: PM Modi

Pointing out that a special scheme entailing ₹1,000 crore was announced in the Budget for the welfare of the tea community in Assam, he said this would make the lives of the workers easier.(Photo:PTI)

Congress is a divided and confused party: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (LSTV/PTI Photo)

Haryana Home Minister Vij directs officers to prepare draft of anti-conversion law

The announcement on religious conversion had come days after the Uttar Pradesh government cleared a draft ordinance against conversion through force or fraudulent means (Image source: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham