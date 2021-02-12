Revanth flays PM Modi, CM KCR for anti-farmer policies during padayatra

PM Modi is not responding to farmers' demands, who are protesting outside the borders of Delhi for the last 80 days, says Revanth. — DC Image

Hyderabad: Congress party working president and Lok Sabha MP from Malkajgiri A. Revanth Reddy demanded the TRS government pass a resolution in the Assembly against the three contentious farm laws introduced by the Narendra Modi government.

These three farm laws will destroy the future and livelihood of small-scale farmers while corporations will rule the national agriculture sector, he said.

Mr Revanth Reddy, who is on a padayatra from Achampet to Hyderabad, questioned Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, saying, “why did KCR take a U-turn on the farm bills after touring Delhi, though he participated in a ‘Bharat Bandh’ on January 8?"

Mr Reddy interacted with farmers while on padayatra, dubbed, ‘Rajiv Rythu Bharosa padayatra’ and explained about the three farm bills. He reminded that because of the Minimum Support Price Act, introduced by the Congress party, farmers are getting MSP for their crop produce.

“If any merchant purchases a crop produced below MSP, he will be punished according to law, but due to PM Modi’s new farm laws, MSP act got scrapped. Along with this, the Modi government removed IKP centers, market yards, Cooperative Society, FCI and CCI”, he said.

Mr Reddy was critical of the Prime Minister, sayding, “PM Modi is not responding to farmers' demands, who are protesting outside the borders of Delhi for the last 80 days. Even the death of 195 farmers in the protests has not moved the government."

With these farm laws, farmers will become labourers in their own lands whereas corporate companies will dictate terms to farmers. Revanth urged farmers to unite and protest against the farm laws in all villages.

In their interaction with the Parliamentarian, farmers appraised him of their problems, saying, “the loan waiver promised the TRS government has been implemented, There is no MSP and no input subsidy also.”

Former union minister Balram Naik, former minister Sudharshan Reddy, MLA Seethakka, former MLAs Vem narendar Reddy, Mallu Ravi, Eravath Anil, GHMC corporators, Nizamabad DCC president Mohan Reddy, OU JAC leaders and others participated in the padayatra.