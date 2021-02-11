Nation Politics 11 Feb 2021 Nominations for Phas ...
Nominations for Phase-4 GP polls begin in AP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 11, 2021, 4:47 am IST
Updated Feb 11, 2021, 7:07 am IST
In its scheduled released for the fourth phase, State Election Commission said nominations will be received up to Friday till 5 p.m
The fourth phase of polling will be held in 11 districts with exception of Vizianagaram and Prakasam districts. (Photo: DC/Narayana Rao)
 The fourth phase of polling will be held in 11 districts with exception of Vizianagaram and Prakasam districts. (Photo: DC/Narayana Rao)

VIJAYAWADA: Filing of nominations for posts of sarpanches and ward members in Phase-4 of gram panchayat elections in the state began on Wednesday.

In its scheduled released for the fourth phase, State Election Commission said nominations will be received up to Friday till 5 p.m. Scrutiny of nominations will be held on Saturday. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is February 16. Polling will be held on February 21 from 6:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and counting of votes will begin from 4 p.m. on the same day.

 

The fourth phase of polling will be held in 11 districts with exception of Vizianagaram and Prakasam districts. Polling will be held district-wise, with revenue divisions being as follows:

Srikakulam – Srikakulam, Tekkali and Palakonda in nine mandals; Visakhapatnam –Visakhapatnam in six mandals; East Godavari – Amalapuram in 16 mandals; West Godavari – Eluru in 16 mandals; Krishna – Nuziveedu in 14 mandals; Guntur – Guntur in 18 mandals; Nellore – Nellore in 12 mandals; Kurnool – Adoni in 14 mandals; Anantapur – Penukonda in 13 mandals; Kadapa – Jammalamadugu and Kadapa in 13 mandals, and Chittoor – Tirupati in 14 mandals.

 

State Election Commission (SEC) has set up a call centre with number 0866-2466877 to receive complaints from people related to conduct of polls. The SEC has called upon people to register genuine complaints and assured that they will be resolved expeditiously. The call centre will function until completion of Phase-4 polls on February 21. The commission vowed not to tolerate any violations of the poll code.

