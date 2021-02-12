Nation Politics 11 Feb 2021 No mixopathy: IMA do ...
Nation, Politics

No mixopathy: IMA doctors' relay hunger strike enters 10th day

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 12, 2021, 4:30 am IST
Updated Feb 12, 2021, 4:30 am IST
The mixing of modern medicine with AYUSH is strongly objected to by the IMA doctors
Senior doctors say that this policy will harm modern medicine practice and lower the morale of students, who will be left confused about which medical stream they must study. (Photo: DC/ Naryana Rao)
 Senior doctors say that this policy will harm modern medicine practice and lower the morale of students, who will be left confused about which medical stream they must study. (Photo: DC/ Naryana Rao)

Hyderabad: The relay hunger strike by doctors of the Indian Medical Association across the country and in Telangana has entered its tenth day, with several senior doctors and long-standing members of the IMA in the Telangana chapter are participating as they strongly object to the "mixing of different medical streams".

The mixing of modern medicine with AYUSH is strongly objected to by the IMA doctors. Senior doctors say that this policy will harm modern medicine practice and lower the morale of students, who will be left confused about which medical stream they must study.

 

"People, in general, are not aware of the consequences but when it is put in practice there will be major confusion in the society," doctors said.

Dr M. Sampath Rao, president-elect of the TS IMA said, “the Central Council of Indian Medicine gave a gazette notification on November 19, 2020, permitting Ayurvedic postgraduates to perform 58 categories of modern surgeries after just six months of training. The Indian Medical Association strongly condemns this type of mixopathy.”

The surgeries that can be carried out by AYUSH doctors will include general surgery, gynaecology, ophthalmology, ENT, plastic and others.

 

Dr Krishna Reddy, IMA Building Trust Chairman said, “Modern medicine MBBS graduates are allowed to practice the super speciality in which they are trained. Eye surgeons cannot do an ENT surgery. But the CCIM order is to get trained and carry out surgeries. This is dangerous for people’s health. If the order is not withdrawn we are going to intensify our protests.”

The biggest problem is that presently modern medicine and AYUSH are different. When it will be mixed people will not know which doctor is treating them.

Dr Dwarakanatha Reddy, past state secretary of IMA says, “Mixing will lead to a lot of confusion and purpose will not be served. It is better to strengthen AYUSH independently and popularize traditional branches of study.”

 

Terming the order illogical and unscientific Dr Mohan Reddy, president of IMA, north branch Hyderabad, said that bad reputation will be created for modern medicine. Dr Reddy says, “training has to be given in modern medicine hospitals which is illogical. When surgeries go wrong modern medicine will be blamed and not AYUSH.”

Doctors from districts and senior doctors from the city have come together and are protesting at the IMA headquarters in Koti. Dr P R Saikumar, chairman of medi bulletin of IMA, Dr Lingamurthy, Dr Sai S Udaker, Dr Jatin, Dr Mukund, Dr Veer Kumar, Dr Raghunandan and others have also participated on the 10th day.

 

...
Tags: doctors hunger strike, no mixopathy, ima doctors' relay hunger strike enters 10th day, ayush doctors, indian medical association strongly condemns this type of mixopathy
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The beef ban was one of the 153 state laws repealed by the Centre under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019. The RPC has since been replaced by Indian Penal Code (IPC). (Photo: Representational | ANI)

J&K HC refuses to entertain plea seeking reenactment of cow slaughter ban law

District collector D. Muralidhar Reddy said the polling will be conducted on March 14 from 8 am to 4 pm and the counting would be held on March 17 and the election process will be completed on March 22. (Photo:PTI)

Rajahmundry MLC elections to be held on March 14

Out of 48 gates required to be constructed on the spillway bridge, the company said 28 were erected so far and a platform will be built to set up cylinders and power packs to the gates. (Representational Photo: PTI)

Construction of 52 pillars on the spillway of Polavaram project over

Avanti Srinivas said the MPs representing the YSRC, TD, CPI, CPM, AAP and the LJP would seek an appointment to meet PM Modi and explain to him how the steel plant was important to the people of AP. (Photo:PTI)

YSRCP MPs to meet Amit Shah



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Singhu border: Farmers improve facilities, infrastructure to prepare for protest

Measures being taken by the agitating farmers at the Singhu border to prepare for a long haul as a resolution (Picture used for representational purposes only, Image source: PTI)

Tamil Nadu farmers stage protests, support 'chakka jam'

Tamil Nadu All Farmers' Association, P R Pandian (Image source: Twitter@friendlydb)

Force abroad conspiring to destroy Indian tea but we will not let it happen: PM Modi

Pointing out that a special scheme entailing ₹1,000 crore was announced in the Budget for the welfare of the tea community in Assam, he said this would make the lives of the workers easier.(Photo:PTI)

Congress is a divided and confused party: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (LSTV/PTI Photo)

Haryana Home Minister Vij directs officers to prepare draft of anti-conversion law

The announcement on religious conversion had come days after the Uttar Pradesh government cleared a draft ordinance against conversion through force or fraudulent means (Image source: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham