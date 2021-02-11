Mayor election to be conducted under high drama

Rajya Sabha member Keshav Rao’s daughter Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, who won from Banjara Hills, has already decked up a chariot and made a grand lunch arrangement at her residence, with a hope that she would be elected as Mayor. — DC file photo

Hyderabad: Several Members of Parliament have decided to stay away from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s Mayoral voting in order to reserve their vote in any unforeseen situation in the vital Warangal and Khammam municipal polls, which would be held very soon.

Technically, the ruling TRS has no major numerical obstacle in the mayoral election. However, parties are keenly watching the movements of newly elected corporators, despite issuing a whip.

The strange rule is while voting in these elections is that if any corporator violates the whip issued by her or his party, the vote is valid and such a corporator, after defying the whip, has to later “explain” the “reasons” for the “violation”. This lacunae has been keeping both the BJP and TRS curiously engaged and tense.

The TRS, MIM and BJP has already issued whips to their corporators, which would make them ineligible if they vote against their respective parties.

However, official sources revealed Deccan Chronicle that elected corporators, irrespective of their party affiliation, can vote for the mayoral candidate as per their and should give a written explanation to the presiding officer within three days reasoning why they have voted against their particular party’s guidance.

If declared ineligible to continue as corporator by their respective party, they could challenge the decision in courts. They can continue as corporator until the matter is sub-judice. This has been keeping both BJP and TRS tense, as both are wondering if the other has poached any “dissatisfied” corporators.

If such a situation does not arise, the TRS party technically has a majority of corporators with 56, followed by BJP 47 , MIM 44 and Congress two. The BJP’s strength has come down to 47, following the death of Lingojiguda corporator A. Ramesh Goud on December 31, 2020. In view of the Lingojiguda Corporator’s death, the State Election Commission will hold re-elections for the division within 120 days.

Numerically, the ruling TRS does not even require the support of 32 ex-officio numbers from its stable and the election would solely depend on the quorum size. Though MIM has 10 and BJP two members, these would be largely irrelevant.

Against this backdrop, Rajya Sabha member Keshav Rao’s daughter Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, who won from Banjara Hills, has already decked up a chariot and made a grand lunch arrangement at her residence, with a hope that she would be elected as Mayor.

Similarly, TRS Corporator from Tarnaka, Mothe Srilatha Shoban Reddy and Bonthu Sridevi from Cherlapally are also pinning hopes of winning the post.

The oath-taking ceremony of newly elected corporators will be held at 11 am tomorrow, followed by the elections for Mayor and Deputy Mayor around 12.30 pm.

The incoming corporators are asked to report at the council hall at 10.45 am, along with an identity proof. They will also have to carry a notice copy issued by the Presiding Officer inviting them for the special meeting. Seating will be party-wise. The election for Deputy Mayor cannot be started until the Mayoral election is completed.

Further, if for any reason elections are not held on February 11, it would be held the next day, irrespective of it being observed as a holiday by the GHMC.

Instructions are issued to members to strictly follow Covid-19 guidelines. Wearing of masks is mandatory for entry into the hall.