KCR tells new Mayor, DM, corporators: Be simple, respect people, avoid controversies

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 11, 2021, 11:30 pm IST
Updated Feb 11, 2021, 11:41 pm IST
The newly elected Mayor Gadwal Vijaya Laxmi, Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha Reddy and TRS corporators met CM Rao in Pragathi Bhavan
 Those in power should act with patience, maintain composure and be simple. There should not be any change in your attire, language or behaviour, says KCR. — By arrangement

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao has asked the newly elected Mayor, Deputy Mayor and corporators to strive to enhance the image and greatness of Hyderabad.

Ours is a global and cosmopolitan city, where people from different regions and cultures come to live and work together, Mr Rao said, adding, Hyderabad is mini-India.

 

The newly elected Mayor Gadwal Vijaya Laxmi, Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha Reddy and TRS corporators met CM Rao in Pragathi Bhavan here on Thursday and thanked him. In turn, the Chief Minister congratulated all of them.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Rao said, the CM said, “among crores of people, only a handful get a chance to become public representatives. It is important to utilise the opportunity given by people as their representative and build a reputation based on your work. These are times where even if you do good, charges will be levelled against you. If you give even a small chance, you will spoil your reputation. Please act with caution.”

 

Further advising them on how to handle public office and carry aspirations and expectations of people, he said, “those in power should act with patience, maintain composure and be simple. There should not be any change in your attire, language or behaviour. If you indulge in unnecessary talk, you will land in trouble. Speak carefully. Don’t discriminate against people who come to you on the basis of caste or religion. Comfort and take care of them. Give them due respect. Listen to them patiently. Help them as much as possible. Don’t tell lies. Make a committed effort to solve the problems.”

 

Adding to his list of do’s and don’ts, the TRS chief said, “listen to Goreti Venkanna’s song, ‘Galli Chinnadi, Garibolla Katha Peddadi (street is narrow but problems of the poor are big).’ I have heard it more than a hundred times. There are problems of people living in bastis in the song. Understand them. Mayors and corporators should visit bastis. Understand the plight of people there. This should be your main aim.”

Elaborating on the uniqueness of Hyderabad, he said, “Hyderabad is a wonderful city with a great future. In the city, we have a Sindhi colony, a Gujarati galli and a Parsi gutta. We have Bengalis, Malayalees, Maharashtrians, Marwaris and Kayasthas. Everyone takes pride in being a Hyderabadi. The future of this great city lies in the hands of newly elected corporators and Mayors. Work hard to enhance the image of the city.”

 

“There are many corporators, but only one corporator can become a Mayor. Though many have required qualifications to become a mayor, we cannot give opportunity to everyone. Understand this and strive to take this city forward,” Chandrashekar Rao added.

