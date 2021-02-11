Nation Politics 11 Feb 2021 KCR abuses women as ...
Nation, Politics

KCR abuses women as dogs, terms BJP leaders ‘beggars’

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 11, 2021, 1:34 am IST
Updated Feb 11, 2021, 1:34 am IST
Rao lost his temper while addressing the gathering, when some youth and women, allegedly BJP activists, obstructed him by raising slogans
If we lose our patience, we will crush you under our feet. Keep this in mind. I warn BJP and Congress leadership… be in your limits, KCR said. — DC file photo
 If we lose our patience, we will crush you under our feet. Keep this in mind. I warn BJP and Congress leadership… be in your limits, KCR said. — DC file photo

Hyderabad: TRS supremo and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao lost his cool and spit fire against not only the opposition parties – the BJP and the Congress – while addressing a public meeting at Nellikal in Nagarjnasagar Assembly constituency on Wednesday, but also women in the audience, whom he termed ‘dogs’.

Rao warned sternly, “BJP and Congress parties are crossing all limits while criticising me and my government. We are tolerating all this nonsense. But there is a limit for everything. If we lose our patience, we will crush you under our feet. Keep this in mind. I warn BJP and Congress leadership… be in your limits.”

 

Rao lost his temper again a few minutes later, while addressing the public gathering, when some youth and women, allegedly BJP activists, obstructed him by raising slogans against him and displaying some papers.

He called them “dogs”, while directing police to “whisk away the dogs” from the venue.

“I have seen so many dogs like you. I don’t care if dogs like you bark at me. If you have any concerns or issues, bring it to the notice of the government through a proper channel. You cannot disrupt a meeting being held by a leader like me,” he said.

 

The TRS chief directed police personnel on duty at the venue to “catch” and take them away in the public address system.

He further said, “there are several dogs like you. Police... take them out. Take their papers… whatever they want to give. They are just a handful of people here. We are a huge gathering.  If we retaliate, there will not be any trace of you. You will be reduced to dust.”

Rao termed BJP leaders “new beggars”, quoting a Telugu proverb. He said these days BJP leaders are talking in a manner akin to a beggar, who is new to the profession and begging at odd hours, ignorant of when to beg.

 

Rao also said, “don’t resort to senseless activities. If you have anything to say to people, you also hold a public meeting. People will decide. Coming to meetings of other parties and disturbing them is not good culture. People will teach you a lesson. I am warning their leader to be careful. There is a limit to our patience. If you cross the limits, we know what to do.”

...
Tags: kcr, bjp leaders new beggars, kcr terms women dogs, nellikal public meeting kcr
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Harish Rao said that after the formation of Telangana, two crore acres more of land were being brought under cultivation every year. Alternative crops should be raised instead of conventional crops. (Photo: @trsharish)

Full support to farmers from TRS government , says Harish Rao

The state government has pointed out that Andhra Pradesh took the unilateral decision on holding panchayat polls even as the border dispute involving Kotia is sub-judice in the Supreme Court since December 1, 1968.

PIL in Odisha seeks to stop AP from holding panchayat polls in Kotia villages

Picture used for rrepresentational purposes only (Image source: DC Image)

YSRC wins 2640 gram panchayats out of total 3249 in first phase

Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed AP High Court’s order castigating the wisdom of state government, picture used for representational purposes only (Image source: PTI)

Supreme Court stays AP HC order castigating state, its functionaries



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Congress is a divided and confused party: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (LSTV/PTI Photo)

AP, including Polavaram project, gets no funds in union budget

Polavaram project, used for representational purposes only (Image Source: DC Image: Narayana Rao)

TRS MLA’s house stoned after questioning Ram temple fund drive

BJP activists throw chairs at the house of Parkal TRS MLA Challa Dharma Reddy on Sunday

JD(S) will not contest upcoming by-polls in Karnataka: H D Deve Gowda

H D Deve Gowda

Tamil Nadu farmers stage protests, support 'chakka jam'

Tamil Nadu All Farmers' Association, P R Pandian (Image source: Twitter@friendlydb)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham