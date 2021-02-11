KCR abuses women as dogs, terms BJP leaders ‘beggars’

If we lose our patience, we will crush you under our feet. Keep this in mind. I warn BJP and Congress leadership… be in your limits, KCR said. — DC file photo

Hyderabad: TRS supremo and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao lost his cool and spit fire against not only the opposition parties – the BJP and the Congress – while addressing a public meeting at Nellikal in Nagarjnasagar Assembly constituency on Wednesday, but also women in the audience, whom he termed ‘dogs’.

Rao warned sternly, “BJP and Congress parties are crossing all limits while criticising me and my government. We are tolerating all this nonsense. But there is a limit for everything. If we lose our patience, we will crush you under our feet. Keep this in mind. I warn BJP and Congress leadership… be in your limits.”

Rao lost his temper again a few minutes later, while addressing the public gathering, when some youth and women, allegedly BJP activists, obstructed him by raising slogans against him and displaying some papers.

He called them “dogs”, while directing police to “whisk away the dogs” from the venue.

“I have seen so many dogs like you. I don’t care if dogs like you bark at me. If you have any concerns or issues, bring it to the notice of the government through a proper channel. You cannot disrupt a meeting being held by a leader like me,” he said.

The TRS chief directed police personnel on duty at the venue to “catch” and take them away in the public address system.

He further said, “there are several dogs like you. Police... take them out. Take their papers… whatever they want to give. They are just a handful of people here. We are a huge gathering. If we retaliate, there will not be any trace of you. You will be reduced to dust.”

Rao termed BJP leaders “new beggars”, quoting a Telugu proverb. He said these days BJP leaders are talking in a manner akin to a beggar, who is new to the profession and begging at odd hours, ignorant of when to beg.

Rao also said, “don’t resort to senseless activities. If you have anything to say to people, you also hold a public meeting. People will decide. Coming to meetings of other parties and disturbing them is not good culture. People will teach you a lesson. I am warning their leader to be careful. There is a limit to our patience. If you cross the limits, we know what to do.”