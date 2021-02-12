Nation Politics 11 Feb 2021 Graduate MLC electio ...
Nation, Politics

Graduate MLC elections for two seats on March 14

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 12, 2021, 12:42 am IST
Updated Feb 12, 2021, 6:55 am IST
The last date for filing nominations is February 23 and nomination forms will be verified on February 24
Graduates numbering 5,17,883 will exercise their vote in the Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad graduates' constituency. — PTI
HYDERABAD: Elections for MLCs to be elected from graduates’ constituency will be held on March 14. Announcing this in a press release on Thursday, Telangana Chief Electoral Officer Shashank Goel said counting of the votes polled will be on March 17.

The biennial elections are scheduled to be held for members of the State Legislative Council from Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad and Khammam-Warangal-Nalgonda graduates' constituencies.

 

The last date for filing nominations is February 23. Nomination forms will be verified on February 24. Last date for withdrawal of nominations is February 26.
Enrollment of voters for the election has already been completed. Graduates numbering 5,17,883 will exercise their vote in the Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad graduates' constituency. This number has doubled compared to last council elections when 2.3 lakh people had enrolled as voters.

The highest number of 88,358 voters is from Rangareddy district, followed by Medchal-Malkajgiri 77,349 and Hyderabad 64,224 voters. Elections for Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad constituency will be held in the nine districts of Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Jogulamba Gadwal, Narayanpet, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri and Hyderabad.

 

...
Tags: graduates constituencies in telangana, telangana chief electoral officer shashank goel, filing of nominations for graduate constituencies polls, voter enrolment
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


