BJP MLA Raja Singh’s imprisonment suspended

Feb 11, 2021
Updated Feb 11, 2021, 1:00 am IST
The case against the MLA was that he used foul language and criminal force against the police and prevented cops from discharge of duties
Justice Sridevi suspended the orders issued against Raja Singh and ordered that he will be on bail until the appeal is disposed of. — By arrangement
Hyderabad: BJP MLA  Raja Singh had a sigh of relief on Wednesday after the Telangana high Court suspended the one-year imprisonment awarded to him by the special court dealing with criminal cases against MLAs and MPs.

Justice  Gandikota Sridevi passed the order based on an appeal filed by Raja Singh challenging his conviction.

 

The trial court had, on 29 January 2021, declared him guilty in a case linked to provisions relating to assault or use of criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty, and criminal intimidation.

The case against the MLA was that he used foul language and criminal force against the police and prevented cops from discharge of duties during a protest staged by the BJP against the holding of a Beef Festival at Osmania University on December 10, 2015.

Challenging the lower court order, Raja Singh filed the appeal.  In response, Justice Sridevi suspended the orders issued against  Raja Singh and ordered that he will be on bail until the appeal is disposed of.

 

