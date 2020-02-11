Nation Politics 11 Feb 2020 TRS isn’t pres ...
TRS isn’t present in 2 Telangana districts

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.N.C.N. ACHARYULU
Published Feb 11, 2020, 1:35 am IST
Updated Feb 11, 2020, 1:35 am IST
Construction of offices remains to be completed only in two districts — Peddapalli and Suryapet.
Hyderabad: The Telangana Rashtra Samithi has created a record by having party offices in all districts in the state.

Construction of offices remains to be completed only in two districts — Peddapalli and Suryapet.  

 

The offices will be inaugurated as soon as Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao has the time to do so. The TRS has spent Rs 19.20 crore on these party offices at the rate of Rs 60 lakh for each office.

The state government allotted one acre of land to the TRS in each district to construct the party headquarters. The land was allotted at the market rate of Rs 100 per square yard, which works out to Rs 4.84 lakh per acre. The project began on June 24, 2019 and the CM wanted all the offices to be ready by Dasara last year. But the construction in some districts was delayed.

Now that all the offices bar two are ready, inaugurating them depends on the CM. With the budget session of the state assembly coming up in the last week of this month or first week of March, the inauguration cannot be held then, so if it is not done before, then March 25, the eve of Ugadi (Telugu New Year) is the likeliest date for the inauguration.

No other political party has offices in all districts.  The decades old Congress party does not have a party office in the state capital, Hyderabad – the Telangana Congress party office is run from the Gandhi Bhavan Trust in Hyderabad for which a nominal rent is paid. When Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy was CM of the undivided state, his government allotted land to the party for construction of an office at Ambedkar Basthi near Nampally, but it was stuck in a legal dispute.

