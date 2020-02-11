Nation Politics 11 Feb 2020 Rahul Gandhi tells p ...
Nation, Politics

Rahul Gandhi tells party MPs to calm down

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SREEPARNA CHAKRABARTY
Published Feb 11, 2020, 2:21 am IST
Updated Feb 11, 2020, 2:21 am IST
Following this, it was decided to take up the issue of SC/ST reservation in both Houses of Parliament on Monday.
Rahul Gandhi (PTI file photo)
 Rahul Gandhi (PTI file photo)

New Delhi: Days after members of Parliament from the Opposition and Treasury benches nearly came to blows over the issue of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s apology as demanded by Union minister Harshvardhan, the former Congress president on Monday asked party MPs to desist from making “emotional” protests in the House and stick to well thought out strategies before agitating.

At a meeting of party MPs in the morning, Mr Gandhi asked them to take up a particular topic, form a proper strategy and then protest inside the House, sources told this newspaper.

 

Following this, it was decided to take up the issue of SC/ST reservation in both Houses of Parliament on Monday.

...
Tags: harshvardhan, rahul gandhi, sc/st reservation


Latest From Nation

He was, however, allowed to go after his statement was recorded by a CID team.

Bengal BJP MP quizzed by CID in murder case

According to him, at around 10.30 am, armed Naxals ambushed a search party comprising CoBRA personnel in the jungle near Irapalli village under Bijapur district.

2 CRPF jawans killed in ambush

A woman shows a damaged house after heavy shelling from the Pakistan side, in Mendhar Sector of Poonch district, on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

Second envoys’ tour to see ‘normal’ Jammu and Kashmir soon

The government on Sun-day had announced the result of the fifth sample sent for lab examination. The result of remaining sample which was sent to National Institute of Virology (NIV) on Febr-uary 8, is awaited. If that test is also found to be negative then the patient will be discharged from the hospital. The student was admitted to the medical college on January 30.(Photo: AP)

India’s 1st ncov case in kerala turns negative



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Jeep Compass 2.0-litre diesel-automatic mileage: Claimed vs real

The Compass diesel-automatic range now starts from Rs 21.96 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) and goes up to Rs 27.6 lakh for the top-spec.
 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Trell's Pulkit Agrawal on its major impact in rural India

Content creation platforms that can tap into this demand and empower users from tier II & III to build a sustainable economy for themselves will find their way into the market with ease. 
 

Apple AirPods Pro review: Superior design meets great sound!

The AirPods Pro is designed to perfection and has the Apple ethos running through every single bit of it.
 

Google Takeout bug sent some of your intimate videos to strangers

The company said that less than 0.01 percent of Google Photos users attempting Takeout requests were affected.
 

Unacademy encourages youth to join armed forces; live classes by ex-defence officials

Unacademy as a company provides these educators with an opportunity to not only earn a livelihood, but also share their knowledge with millions of aspirants.
 

SpiceJet dismisses data breach report of 1.2 million passengers

SpiceJet dismisses security lapse findings. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Erasing reservations in DNA of BJP and RSS: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi (PTI image)

AAP alleges bid to tamper EVMs ahead of counting

AAP leader Sanjay Singh. (Photo: PTI)

AAP grows suspicious as poll officials take 24 hours to declare final vote percentage

Delhi chief electoral officer Ranbir Singh speaks at a press conference in New Delhi, on Feb. 9, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Security around EVM 'strong room' in Delhi tightened

ANI photo

Dayanidhi Maran says actor Vijay being targeted by tax authorities

DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran speaking in Parliament. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham