Rahul Gandhi tells party MPs to calm down

New Delhi: Days after members of Parliament from the Opposition and Treasury benches nearly came to blows over the issue of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s apology as demanded by Union minister Harshvardhan, the former Congress president on Monday asked party MPs to desist from making “emotional” protests in the House and stick to well thought out strategies before agitating.

At a meeting of party MPs in the morning, Mr Gandhi asked them to take up a particular topic, form a proper strategy and then protest inside the House, sources told this newspaper.

Following this, it was decided to take up the issue of SC/ST reservation in both Houses of Parliament on Monday.