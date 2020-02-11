Nation Politics 11 Feb 2020 No more joint collec ...
Nation, Politics

No more joint collectors in Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 11, 2020, 1:32 am IST
Updated Feb 11, 2020, 1:32 am IST
K Chandrasekhar Rao initiates additional collector’s system.
K Chandrasekhar Rao
 K Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad: Ahead of the district collectors’ conference, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has initiated reforms in the administration and revenue departments. Mr Rao has removed the age old joint collector’s system and replaced it with the additional collector’s system. There will be no joint collectors in the district administration now.

The Telangana government has appointed 47 additional collectors to the districts. In some districts the existing joint collectors have been re-designated as additional collectors.  In some districts the state government has posted two additional collectors, one to look after revenue matters and the other to look after local bodies.  

 

Two additional collectors have been appointed in 10 districts. IAS officers and non cadre officers have been appointed as additional collectors in some districts. The removal of the joint collector’s post and creation of additional collectors is part of the proposed revenue reforms of the Chief Minister.

The collectors’ conference will be held on Tuesday. The CM is expected to explain the proposed revenue reforms and the new revenue bill to be introduced in the Assembly in the ensuing Budget session.

At the district level, mandal revenue officers and revenue divisional officers are likely to lose some powers as per new Revenue Act. Though some revenue employees’ associations have opposed the reforms, the CM is very keen on the reforms and will explain their importance to the district collectors.

In any government, the revenue department is the most corrupt, as several surveys have shown, and the CM hopes to make this department corruption free by introducing the reforms.

...
Tags: chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao, joint collectors, ias officers
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Rahul Gandhi (PTI file photo)

Rahul Gandhi tells party MPs to calm down

He was, however, allowed to go after his statement was recorded by a CID team.

Bengal BJP MP quizzed by CID in murder case

According to him, at around 10.30 am, armed Naxals ambushed a search party comprising CoBRA personnel in the jungle near Irapalli village under Bijapur district.

2 CRPF jawans killed in ambush

A woman shows a damaged house after heavy shelling from the Pakistan side, in Mendhar Sector of Poonch district, on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

Second envoys’ tour to see ‘normal’ Jammu and Kashmir soon



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Jeep Compass 2.0-litre diesel-automatic mileage: Claimed vs real

The Compass diesel-automatic range now starts from Rs 21.96 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) and goes up to Rs 27.6 lakh for the top-spec.
 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Trell's Pulkit Agrawal on its major impact in rural India

Content creation platforms that can tap into this demand and empower users from tier II & III to build a sustainable economy for themselves will find their way into the market with ease. 
 

Apple AirPods Pro review: Superior design meets great sound!

The AirPods Pro is designed to perfection and has the Apple ethos running through every single bit of it.
 

Google Takeout bug sent some of your intimate videos to strangers

The company said that less than 0.01 percent of Google Photos users attempting Takeout requests were affected.
 

Unacademy encourages youth to join armed forces; live classes by ex-defence officials

Unacademy as a company provides these educators with an opportunity to not only earn a livelihood, but also share their knowledge with millions of aspirants.
 

SpiceJet dismisses data breach report of 1.2 million passengers

SpiceJet dismisses security lapse findings. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Erasing reservations in DNA of BJP and RSS: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi (PTI image)

AAP alleges bid to tamper EVMs ahead of counting

AAP leader Sanjay Singh. (Photo: PTI)

AAP grows suspicious as poll officials take 24 hours to declare final vote percentage

Delhi chief electoral officer Ranbir Singh speaks at a press conference in New Delhi, on Feb. 9, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Security around EVM 'strong room' in Delhi tightened

ANI photo

Dayanidhi Maran says actor Vijay being targeted by tax authorities

DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran speaking in Parliament. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham