Telangana Congress appeals professionals to join the party

J. Geetha Reddy and K. Jana Reddy discuss while TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy looks on at the launch of six new chapters by All India Professionals Congress at a private hotel in city on Saturday. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: Congress leaders on Saturday appealed professionals to join the party to fight for their rights and discharge their responsibility towards the nation against communal and anti-democratic forces such as the BJP and the TRS.

Launching six new chapters of All India Professionals Congr-ess at a private hotel in the city on Saturday, TPCC chief N. Uttam Kumar Reddy appealed to the professionals to break their silence on many is-sues confronting the state and the nation and said that the silence of intellectuals and professionals on key issues would be dangerous for the society. He said they sh-ould be a part of mai-nstream politics and raise their concerns against communal and anti-democratic policies, program-mes of the respective governments.

He said the Congr-ess is the only liberal and secular party in the country as such and professionals sh-ould therefore come forward and join it. He assured to arrange a meeting of the professionals with AICC chief Rahul Gandhi during his tour to the state.

Leader of Opposition in Assembly K. Jana Reddy said he too had joined politics from a noble profession like teaching and it is for the professionals to decide now on how to fight it out to get justice for all the problems being faced by the people in general and professionals in particular.

Mr Jana Reddy said that first generation politicians in the country came from many professions as it was their responsibility to join politics.

South India Profes-sional Congress chairperson Dr J. Geetha Reddy said that already 400 professionals had joined the organisation and many more are interested to join it.

She said that the BJP government at the Centre has been dictating people even about what they should eat and what not which was not the situation earlier. Telangana Professional Congress Chairman Dr Sravan Dasoju said that if professionals too join the Congress, it will be able to teach a befitting lesson to the communal and autocratic forces in the state.