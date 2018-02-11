search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Telangana Congress appeals professionals to join the party

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 11, 2018, 2:19 am IST
Updated Feb 11, 2018, 3:25 am IST
He assured to arran-ge a meeting of the professionals with AICC chief Rahul Gandhi during his tour to the state.
J. Geetha Reddy and K. Jana Reddy discuss while TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy looks on at the launch of six new chapters by All India Professionals Congress at a private hotel in city on Saturday. (Photo: DC)
 J. Geetha Reddy and K. Jana Reddy discuss while TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy looks on at the launch of six new chapters by All India Professionals Congress at a private hotel in city on Saturday. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: Congress leaders on Saturday appealed professionals to join the party to fight for their rights and discharge their responsibility towards the nation against communal and anti-democratic forces such as the BJP and the TRS. 

Launching six new chapters of All India Professionals Congr-ess at a private hotel in the city on Saturday, TPCC chief N. Uttam Kumar Reddy appealed to the professionals to break their silence on many is-sues confronting the state and the nation and said that the silence of intellectuals and professionals on key issues would be dangerous for the society. He said they sh-ould be a part of mai-nstream politics and raise their concerns against communal and anti-democratic policies, program-mes of the respective governments. 

 

He said the Congr-ess is the only liberal and secular party in the country as such and professionals sh-ould therefore come forward and join it. He assured to arrange a meeting of the professionals with AICC chief Rahul Gandhi during his tour to the state. 

Leader of Opposition in Assembly K. Jana Reddy said he too had joined politics from a noble profession like teaching and it is for the professionals to decide now on how to fight it out to get justice for all the problems being faced by the people in general and professionals in particular. 

Mr Jana Reddy said that first generation politicians in the country came from many professions as it was their responsibility to join politics.

South India Profes-sional Congress chairperson Dr J. Geetha Reddy said that already 400 professionals had joined the organisation and many more are interested to join it. 

She said that the BJP government at the Centre has been dictating people even about what they should eat and what not which was not the situation earlier. Telangana Professional Congress Chairman Dr Sravan Dasoju said that if professionals too join the Congress, it will be able to teach a befitting lesson to the communal and autocratic forces in the state.

Tags: n. uttam kumar reddy, telangana congress, k. jana reddy
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Intel’s drone light show breaks world records at Olympics

1,218 Intel Shooting Star drones lit up the sky for the PyeongChang 2018 Opening Ceremony, setting a new Guinness World Records title for the most drones flown simultaneously.
 

Here’s Samsung’s answer to iPhone X’s notch

The patent shows the smartphone utilising an under-the-display fingerprint sensor, which doubles up as the home button.
 

After iPhones, Apple AirPods start blowing up

In this particular case, it could have been possible that there must have been some manufacturing defect in this unit.
 

South Africa vs India, 4th ODI: Why Proteas are wearing pink jerseys in Johannesburg

It is learnt that the goal this year is to collect more than Rand 1 million and even fans have been encouraged to don the pink colours. (Photo: BCCI)
 

South Africa vs India, 4th ODI: Proteas win by 5 wickets to keep series alive

It was a team effort from Proteas that helped them register a comprehensive win. (Photo: Twitter / BCCI)
 

Early periods, menopause linked with higher stroke risk: Study

Miscarriages were likewise linked with a greater danger of heart disease, with each stillbirth increasing the risk by six per cent. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Ponnam Prabhakar hits out at KTR’s silence on PM Telangana remark

He said TRS MPs have failed to question when Prime Minister said the creation of Telangana state bill was passed in the closed door in Parliament.

Hyderabad corporators get poor report from electors

With the Mayor and 150 corporators of Hyderabad completing two years of their tenure, electors want to know what results have been delivered in the past 24 months. 

Karnataka: Cabinet to discuss pay panel report

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

Hassan feud spills into Assembly

JD(S) leader H.D. Revanna

Karnataka: JD(S) cosies up to BSP, 20 seats for Mayawati’s party

JD(S) supremo Deve Gowda, son H.D. Kumaraswamy and BSP supremo Mayawati in a file photograph
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham