search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Rahul Gandhi’s temple hop won’t help Congress: Railway Minister Piyush Goyal

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAUSHAD BIJAPUR
Published Feb 11, 2018, 3:58 am IST
Updated Feb 11, 2018, 3:58 am IST
Mr Goyal expressed confidence that his party would win two thirds of the total number of seats in the Karnataka Assembly.
Railway Minister Piyush Goyal launches ticketing app at Belagavi railway station on Saturday. (Photo: DC)
 Railway Minister Piyush Goyal launches ticketing app at Belagavi railway station on Saturday. (Photo: DC)

Belagavi: Railways minister Piyush Goyal mocked at Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s temple visits, saying ‘religious tourism’ would not help impress people of Karnataka in the run up to forthcoming elections to the Legislative Assembly.
He told the media here on Saturday that people of the state are aware of drama enacted by Congress leaders who will not be able to rid their sins through ‘religious tourism’ Post Assembly elections in Gujarat, Mr Gandhi did not visit any temple, he added.

Mr Goyal expressed confidence that his party would win two thirds of the total number of seats in the Assembly and unseat a corrupt government headed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

 

Commenting on projects launched by his ministry in Karnataka, he said he had come to Belagavi to understand problems faced by people and would initiate modernization of the railway station in this border city soon. Besides, the ministry had plans to upgrade Vijayapura railway station and take up more projects once his party wrests power in Karantaka.

Soon after the launch of rail ticket booking App and inspection of railway overbridge work in the city, he said officers concerned in his ministry were directed to submit an action plan for development of the city's railway station soon.  The app launched today would enable passengers to book reserved and non-reserved rail tickets online and thus waiting in long queues, besides facilitating development of a paperless ticketing process.

Tags: rahul gandhi, karnataka assembly elections, siddaramaiah, congress, bjp




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Intel’s drone light show breaks world records at Olympics

1,218 Intel Shooting Star drones lit up the sky for the PyeongChang 2018 Opening Ceremony, setting a new Guinness World Records title for the most drones flown simultaneously.
 

Here’s Samsung’s answer to iPhone X’s notch

The patent shows the smartphone utilising an under-the-display fingerprint sensor, which doubles up as the home button.
 

After iPhones, Apple AirPods start blowing up

In this particular case, it could have been possible that there must have been some manufacturing defect in this unit.
 

South Africa vs India, 4th ODI: Why Proteas are wearing pink jerseys in Johannesburg

It is learnt that the goal this year is to collect more than Rand 1 million and even fans have been encouraged to don the pink colours. (Photo: BCCI)
 

South Africa vs India, 4th ODI: Proteas win by 5 wickets to keep series alive

It was a team effort from Proteas that helped them register a comprehensive win. (Photo: Twitter / BCCI)
 

Early periods, menopause linked with higher stroke risk: Study

Miscarriages were likewise linked with a greater danger of heart disease, with each stillbirth increasing the risk by six per cent. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Ponnam Prabhakar hits out at KTR’s silence on PM Telangana remark

He said TRS MPs have failed to question when Prime Minister said the creation of Telangana state bill was passed in the closed door in Parliament.

Hyderabad corporators get poor report from electors

With the Mayor and 150 corporators of Hyderabad completing two years of their tenure, electors want to know what results have been delivered in the past 24 months. 

Karnataka: Cabinet to discuss pay panel report

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

Hassan feud spills into Assembly

JD(S) leader H.D. Revanna

Karnataka: JD(S) cosies up to BSP, 20 seats for Mayawati’s party

JD(S) supremo Deve Gowda, son H.D. Kumaraswamy and BSP supremo Mayawati in a file photograph
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham