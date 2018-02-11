search on deccanchronicle.com
PM Modi may talk of early Lok Sabha polls in Independence Day speech

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SHASHI BHUSHAN
Published Feb 11, 2018, 12:30 am IST
Updated Feb 11, 2018, 12:40 am IST
The BJP high command without giving possible time for next general elections asked the state units to gear up for the polls.
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Speculations that Lok Sabha elections could be advanced gained momentum as the BJP high command has asked all the state units to prepare for general elections. There are talks in the saffron corridor that Prime Minister Narendra Modi too on Independence Day could give an indication of an early poll from the ramparts of the Red Fort. 

The state units, which include that of Delhi, have been asked to step up mass contact programme, strengthen organisation and booth-level activities besides highlighting achievements of the government.

 

The BJP high command without giving possible time for next general elections asked the state units to gear up for the polls. “Party high command has signalled to start preparation for the Lok Sabha polls without any delay,” said a senior BJP leader.

“Instruction was clear —  reach out to the people with achievements of the Modi government, flagship programmes with special focus on pro-poor and pro-farmer Union budget,” said a senior leader.

Tags: lok sabha elections, red fort, prime minister narendra modi, independence day
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


