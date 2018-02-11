BJP workers hurl cow dung at Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik’s aide

Bhubaneswar: The BJP workers on Saturday barged into the official residence of V. Karthikeyan Pandian, the private secretary to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, here and hurled cow dung at the main gate for his alleged involvement in political activities in the state.

Alleging that Mr Pandian is working for the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD), the saffron party activists waiving BJP flags stormed into the official’s residence, broke flower pots, damaged few vehicles parked on the premises and pelted stones.

A scuffle ensued between the BJP workers and policemen while the former were trying to enter the officer’s house, following which they were detained. Four of them were arrested, police sources said. Mr Pandian was not present when the incident took place.

On being informed, Twin City Police Commissioner Y.B. Khurania and Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation Mayor Ananta Narayan Jena rushed to the spot.

“The Commissionerate Police is taking the matter seriously. Strong action will be taken against those involved in the act,” Mr Khurania said.