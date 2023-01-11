  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Politics 11 Jan 2023 India about brotherh ...
Nation, Politics

India about brotherhood and unity, that's why Bharat Jodo Yatra is successful: Rahul

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 11, 2023, 10:57 am IST
Updated Jan 11, 2023, 10:57 am IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at a public meeting during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Fatehgarh Sahib, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. (PTI Photo)
  Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at a public meeting during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Fatehgarh Sahib, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Fatehgarh Sahib (Punjab): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused the BJP of spreading fear and hatred in the country, even as he asserted that India stood for "brotherhood, unity and respect" and that is why his 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' was "successful".

Gandhi was addressing people at Sirhind here before beginning Punjab leg of the Yatra.

An atmosphere of hatred has been spread in the country. The BJP and RSS people are dividing the country, putting one religion against the other, one caste against the other, one language against the other And they have spoiled the atmosphere of the country, he alleged.

Therefore, we thought that the country needs to show another path, which is of love, unity and brotherhood, this is why we started this Yatra, he said.

The Congress leader said the Yatra has received an overwhelming public response and it got better as it crossed from one state to the other.

There is a reason for this -- the hatred, fear and violence being spread by the BJP people, it is not the country's way and not its history. This country is of brotherhood, unity and respect. And this is why, this Yatra is successful, he said.

During the yatra, Gandhi said he learnt a lot as he spoke to farmers, small shopkeepers, labourers and unemployed youth.

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, Haryana Congress chief Bhupinder Singh Hooda, former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, among others, accompanied Gandhi in the Yatra.

The Gandhi scion earlier paid obeisance at Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib before the start of the Punjab leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

He sported a turban and wore a half-sleeved T-shirt to the place of worship.

...
Tags: congress leader rahul gandhi, bharat jodo yatra
Location: India, Punjab


Latest From Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

PM Narendra Modi's visit to Hyderabad postponed

The Supreme Court agreed to hear a plea of US tech giant Google against an order of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) refusing an interim stay on the competition regulator imposing a Rs 1,337 crore penalty on it. (AP)

SC agrees to hear plea of Google against NCLAT order

Supreme Court (PTI)

SC serves notices to respondents on AP’s Amaravati petition

Vijayawada hoteliers have expressed concern over their business turning unviable with authorities permitting night food courts from 8:00 p.m. onwards unlike earlier timing of 10:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. (Representational image)

Eat Street eating into Vijayawada hoteliers’ business



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
 

New movies this week

Veera Gunnamma tells the story of a courageous woman belonging to north Andhra region who fought against the zamindars and even the Britishers. — Representational Image/DC
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

TS BJP to invite Modi to contest from state

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

Kharge faces questions over 'failure' to act against rebels

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. (Photo: PTI)

TMC up in arms over CPI(M)-BJP 'joint' operation

File photo of TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy.

Pravasi Bharatiyas are 'brand ambassadors' of India on foreign soil: PM Modi

: Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention, in Indore, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. More than 3,500 diaspora members from 70 countries have registered for the event. (PTI Photo)

Tamil Nadu Governor storms out of House amidst speech row

MLAs belonging to the allies of the ruling government raise slogans against Tamil Nadu Governor R. N. Ravi before staging a walkout during his address at the first session of the year of Tamil Nadu Assembly, at Fort St George, in Chennai. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->