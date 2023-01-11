Guntur district court directs police to book case against minister Rambabu

Vijayawada: The Guntur district court on Wednesday directed the police to file a case against water resources minister Ambati Rambabu and hold an inquiry.

Jana Sena leaders had lodged a complaint with the police alleging that the minister, along with his supporters, was selling tickets in the name of ‘YSR Sankranti Lucky Draw’ in violation of the norms at Sattenapalli. However, the police did not register a case.

Later, Jana Sena leader Gade Venkateswara Rao filed a petition in the court. Accordingly, the court directed the police to book a case and take up an inquiry.