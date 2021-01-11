Telugu Desam demands CBI probe into attacks on temples

The Telugu Desam on Sunday demanded a CBI probe into the alleged 140 attacks on temples, idols and priests in the last one year. — DC Image

VIJAYAWADA:, Strongly opposing SIT investigation, the Telugu Desam on Sunday demanded a CBI probe into the alleged 140 attacks on temples, idols and priests in the last one year and claimed that party boss N Chandrababu Naidu had not offended Christians in any manner.

TD politburo member Varla Ramaiah said that it was a conspiracy of YSRC to betray Hindu devotees that they had ordered a 'downgraded' investigation by Special Investigation Team (SIT) replacing the ongoing investigation by AP CID.

Stating that the temple attacks were offences of a grave nature, Ramaiah urged the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy not to hoodwink people with eyewash measures as cases related to religious matters were highly-sensitive by nature.

Addressing a press conference, Ramaiah asserted that the state government had ordered countless SITs into different offences in the past 19 months but not a single case has been cracked till date. He recalled that the SIT that was investigating Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy’s murder was yet to solve the mystery.

Ramaiah deplored that SIT had lost credibility under YSRC regime. He stated that even the SIT ordered into land scams around Visakhapatnam did not prove worthwhile and the same was the case with the one looking into the Cabinet Sub Committee findings with respect to Amaravati lands.