Telugu Desam demands CBI probe into attacks on temples

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 11, 2021, 11:22 am IST
Updated Jan 11, 2021, 11:22 am IST
SIT has lost relevance under YSRC rule, says Varla Ramaiah
The Telugu Desam on Sunday demanded a CBI probe into the alleged 140 attacks on temples, idols and priests in the last one year.
 The Telugu Desam on Sunday demanded a CBI probe into the alleged 140 attacks on temples, idols and priests in the last one year. — DC Image

VIJAYAWADA:, Strongly opposing SIT investigation, the Telugu Desam on Sunday demanded a CBI probe into the alleged 140 attacks on temples, idols and priests in the last one year and claimed that party boss N Chandrababu Naidu had not offended Christians in any manner.

TD politburo member Varla Ramaiah said that it was a conspiracy of YSRC to betray Hindu devotees that they had ordered a 'downgraded' investigation by Special Investigation Team (SIT) replacing the ongoing investigation by AP CID.

 

Stating that the temple attacks were offences of a grave nature, Ramaiah urged the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy not to hoodwink people with eyewash measures as cases related to religious matters were highly-sensitive by nature.

Addressing a press conference, Ramaiah asserted that the state government had ordered countless SITs into different offences in the past 19 months but not a single case has been cracked till date. He recalled that the SIT that was investigating Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy’s murder was yet to solve the mystery.

 

Ramaiah deplored that SIT had lost credibility under YSRC regime. He stated that even the SIT ordered into land scams around Visakhapatnam did not prove worthwhile and the same was the case with the one looking into the Cabinet Sub Committee findings with respect to Amaravati lands.

Children, Citizens of all Religions take out Sadbhavana Yatra against the attacks of Temples organised by Andhra Arts Academy in Vijayawada on Saturday. (DC Image)

Goutham Reddy pointed out that it was the previous TDP government that had given permission for establishment of Divis Laboratories in 2015. (DC Image)

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Yanamala Ramakrishnudu said the governor must make sure government employees are fielded for election duty irrespective of whether or not the state government agreed for polls. — DC Image

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the latter's residence in Delhi. BJP chief JP Nadda and party's incharge for Karnataka, Arun Singh were also present (Twitter/ANI)

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

Michelle Obama
 

News
 

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner Nimmagada Ramesh Kumar. — DC Image

The farmer groups have also decided to meet on January 11 to decide their next course of action, even as many leaders said they have lost hope now that any resolution could be reached even in the next round of negotiations. (Photo:PTI)

The programme provides sheep — at a cost of Rs 1.25 lakh per unit of animals — with the state footing 75 per cent of the cost of each unit — 20 sheep and one ram — and the rest being borne by the beneficiaries from the Golla Kuruma community. (Representational file photo)

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the latter's residence in Delhi. BJP chief JP Nadda and party's incharge for Karnataka, Arun Singh were also present (Twitter/ANI)

The chief minister said ‘From Seed to Sale’ should be the motto of RBKs and they should support farmers in all activities ranging from sowing seeds to selling the crop
