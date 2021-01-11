Nation Politics 11 Jan 2021 Mekapati says Pawan ...
Nation, Politics

Mekapati says Pawan Kalyan’s remarks against government ‘baseless’

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 11, 2021, 11:14 am IST
Updated Jan 11, 2021, 11:14 am IST
Goutham Reddy reminded that YSRC government passed a resolution on July 19, 2019, earmarking 75 pc jobs to locals in all industries in AP
Goutham Reddy pointed out that it was the previous TDP government that had given permission for establishment of Divis Laboratories in 2015. (DC Image)
 Goutham Reddy pointed out that it was the previous TDP government that had given permission for establishment of Divis Laboratories in 2015. (DC Image)

NELLORE: Industries minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy has criticised Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan for his remarks against the state government that it ignored social and environmental impact studies before granting permission to industries.

He also found fault with the actor-turned-politician’s claim that the government allocated 75 percent of jobs to locals at Divis Pharmaceuticals in view of his visit to the region.

 

Speaking to mediapersons here on Sunday, Goutham Reddy reminded the Jana Sena chief that the YSRC government had passed a resolution on July 19, 2019, earmarking 75 percent jobs to locals in all industries within Andhra Pradesh.

Under it, the first preference will be given to those families who part with their land for establishing the industry. Next in order will be for those in the mandal where the industry is being established, while the third preference will for people belonging to the same district.

The minister underlined that the state government is also providing free training to unemployed in various skills based on requirements of the local industrial units. He accused Pawan Kalyan of guiding youth in the wrong direction with his baseless utterances. Goutham Reddy said industrial licenses are being given only after conducting social and environmental impact studies, which are basic requirements for sanctioning an industry at a location.

 

On the actor’s charges pertaining to Divis Pharma, he pointed out that it was the previous TDP government that had given permission for establishment of Divis Laboratories in 2015. Pawan Kalyan was associated with the TDP during that period. He wondered why the Jana Sena chief did not go against the TDP government then.

The minister maintained that the state government had clearly directed the management of Divis not to proceed further without resolving the issues raised by locals.

...
Tags: divis pharmaceuticals, pawan kalyan, mekapati goutham reddy, ysrc government 75 per cent jobs to locals in new industries, tdp gave permission for divis pharma


Latest From Nation

Children, Citizens of all Religions take out Sadbhavana Yatra against the attacks of Temples organised by Andhra Arts Academy in Vijayawada on Saturday. (DC Image)

Religious peace committee formed in Vizag

The Telugu Desam on Sunday demanded a CBI probe into the alleged 140 attacks on temples, idols and priests in the last one year. — DC Image

Telugu Desam demands CBI probe into attacks on temples

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Yanamala Ramakrishnudu said the governor must make sure government employees are fielded for election duty irrespective of whether or not the state government agreed for polls. — DC Image

Local body polls: TD seeks governor’s intervention

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the latter's residence in Delhi. BJP chief JP Nadda and party's incharge for Karnataka, Arun Singh were also present (Twitter/ANI)

Karnataka cabinet expansion likely on January 13, says CM Yediyurappa



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Andhra Pradesh NGOs retort to SEC’s poll plan

Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner Nimmagada Ramesh Kumar. — DC Image

Farmers dig in heels, say ready for Bakshi in Delhi

The farmer groups have also decided to meet on January 11 to decide their next course of action, even as many leaders said they have lost hope now that any resolution could be reached even in the next round of negotiations. (Photo:PTI)

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao orders sheep for shepherd communities in Telangana

The programme provides sheep — at a cost of Rs 1.25 lakh per unit of animals — with the state footing 75 per cent of the cost of each unit — 20 sheep and one ram — and the rest being borne by the beneficiaries from the Golla Kuruma community. (Representational file photo)

Karnataka cabinet expansion likely on January 13, says CM Yediyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the latter's residence in Delhi. BJP chief JP Nadda and party's incharge for Karnataka, Arun Singh were also present (Twitter/ANI)

Multi-purpose facility centres to start soon: Chief Minister Jagan

The chief minister said ‘From Seed to Sale’ should be the motto of RBKs and they should support farmers in all activities ranging from sowing seeds to selling the crop
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham