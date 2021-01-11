Andhra Pradesh NGOs retort to SEC’s poll plan

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Visakhapatnam unit of AP Non-Gazetted Officers Association (APNGOA) has informed the State Election Commission (SEC) that all government employees in Andhra Pradesh will not be in a position to conduct panchayat elections in view of the massive Covid-19 vaccination programme being undertaken by state government.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, APNGOA district president K. Eswara Rao said government employees are perplexed with the SEC’s notice announcing dates for the panchayat elections. He pointed out that 7,200 people have so far died in the state due to Covid-19, 520 of them in Vizag district alone. The virus is still prevalent in Andhra Pradesh with the number of daily cases between 200 and 300.

“The State Election Commissioner should tell us who will shoulder the responsibility if employees contact the virus and lose their lives,” Eswara Rao asked. He pointed out that around five lakh government employees and police personnel in the state will be involved in the vaccination programme. As such, they will be unable to take up election duties.

The district NGO unit president said if need be, their association will approach the AP High Court if the SEC does not change his mind.