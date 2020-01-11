Nation Politics 11 Jan 2020 Army chief Naravane ...
Army chief Naravane asserts allegiance to Constitution 'in all times'

Published Jan 11, 2020, 2:00 pm IST
Updated Jan 11, 2020, 2:20 pm IST
India's top general says integration of forces is welcome because future wars will be network-centric and complex.
Army Chief Gen M M Naravane on Saturday termed the creation of the post of Chief of Defence Staff a "very big step" towards integration of the three forces and said the Army will ensure its success. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: Army Chief Gen M M Naravane on Saturday termed the creation of the post of Chief of Defence Staff a "very big step" towards integration of the three forces and said the Army will ensure its success.

He also asserted that allegiance to the Constitution should guide "us in all times". "Justice, liberty, equality and fraternity as enshrined in the Constitution must guide us," he said.

 

Addressing a press conference, Gen Naravane said the focus of training will be on preparing the Army for future wars which will be network-centric and complex.

"We are prepared to deal with challenges along the northern border," the Army chief said when asked about China enhancing its military infrastructure. "We are initiating rebalancing of preparedness along northern border, including moving advanced weapon systems," he said. He said the focus will be on integration within the Army and among the three services.

"The formation of the CDS and the creation of a department of military affairs is a very big step towards integration. We on our part will make sure that this is a success," the Army chief said.

"Integration will also be within the Army and the Integrated Battle Group is just one example of that. But I also want to assure everyone that in this process of integration we will take everyone along. Nobody will be left behind," he said.

The Army chief's remarks come days after Gen Bipin Rawat took over as India's first Chief of Defence Staff with a mandate to bring in convergence in functioning of the Army, the Navy and the Indian Air Force and bolster the country's military prowess.

"Indian Army is a professional force, conducts itself in most professional, ethical manner in peace, on LoC and in combat," Naravane said.

...
