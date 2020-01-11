Nation Politics 11 Jan 2020 'Something spec ...
Nation, Politics

'Something special about this place': PM ahead of visit to WB's Ramakrishna Mission

ANI
Published Jan 11, 2020, 2:05 pm IST
Updated Jan 11, 2020, 2:13 pm IST
Prime Minister Modi will be inaugurating a light and sound show in Kolkata at the Millennium Park on Saturday evening.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Ramakrishna Mission during his two-day visit to West Bengal to mark Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary on January 12. (Photo: File)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Ramakrishna Mission during his two-day visit to West Bengal to mark Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary on January 12. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Ramakrishna Mission during his two-day visit to West Bengal to mark Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary on January 12.

"I am excited to be in West Bengal today and tomorrow. I am delighted to be spending time at the Ramakrishna Mission and that too when we mark Swami Vivekananda's Jayanti. There is something special about that place," PM Modi stated a tweet.

 

In 1897, after preaching Vedanta extensively in America and Europe, Swami Vivekananda had established the Ramakrishna Mission with the twin ideals of "Atmano Mokshartham Jagad hitaya cha", i.e. "for the freedom of the self and for the good of the world". The first monastery was built in a small rented house near Kolkata.

The Prime Minister, however, rued the fact that late Swami Atmasthananda, who was the 15th president of the Ramakrishna Math and the Ramakrishna Mission, will not be there during his visit.

"There will be a void too! The person who taught me the noble principle of 'Jan Seva Hi Prabhu Seva', the venerable Swami Atmasthananda Ji will not be there. It is unimaginable to be at the Ramakrishna Mission and not have his august presence!" he said.

Swami Atmasthananda, who took his last breath in 2017, had encouraged PM Modi to join politics. In his youth Modi reportedly wanted to become a monk, he was advised otherwise by Atmasthananda.

Modi had expressed grief when he passed away.

"The demise of Swami Atmasthananda Ji is a personal loss for me. I lived with him during a very important period of my life," Modi had said following his demise.

Prime Minister Modi will be inaugurating a light and sound show in Kolkata at the Millennium Park on Saturday evening.

He will also unveil a plaque of 150 years of commemorative installation at the site of original Port Jetties and will inaugurate the upgraded ship repair facility of Cochin Kolkata Ship Repair Unit at Netaji Subhas Dry Dock along with other inaugurations on Saturday.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is at loggerheads with the centre over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and has targeted Prime Minister Modi over it, is likely to share the dais with him at an event here today.

...
Tags: narendra modi, west bengal, mamata banerjee, swami vivekananda birth anniversary, bjp
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The United Nations (UN) has thanked India for paying its regular budget assessments, only the fourth nation to make full contributions within the specified timeframe of the 193-member world body. (Photo: File)

‘Very few already made it’: UN thanks India for paying dues on time

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday said that he has never seen innocents like the Indian people, who believe the claims made by the government on the implementation of its programmes. (Photo: File)

‘Indians are innocent, believe anything’: Chidambaram's dig at govt

Representational picture

In India, a rape every 15 minutes

At least five persons were killed and several injured in a blast at an industrial and medical gas manufacturing company in Padra taluka of Gujarat's Vadodara district on Saturday, police said. (Representational Image)

5 killed in explosion at gas company in Gujarat



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tokyo Olympics athletes worried eco-friendly beds could curtail their sex life

Beds made of cardboards for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village are displayed in Tokyo. AFP photo
 

When Djokovic was distracted by a sick woman in stands

Novak Djokovic of Serbia signs autographs after his mens singles match against Denis Shapovalov of Canada at the ATP Cup tennis tournament in Sydney on Froday. AFP photo
 

Panasonic launches breakthrough tech that has to be seen to be believed

The VR glasses are designed to be compact and lightweight.
 

This tech ensures your premature ejaculation days are a thing of the past

Morari introduced a one-use smart band-aid for the taint. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

HiFuture TidyBuds Pro review: Monster charging case, also a mini power bank

The HiFuture TidyBuds Pro are one of the most unique looking earbuds we have seen of late, shaped roughly like the oxford comma.
 

Instead of announcing PS5 at CES, Sony reveals mind-bending car

The Sony Vision-S concept vehicle features a total of 33 sensors and this includes CMOS and ToF sensors that are embedded inside the car itself. (Photo: Mashable)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

'Stupid, fools': Boeing staff asks Indian regulator DGCA to reveal documents

During the approval process for Boeing's 737 MAX planes in India in 2017, company executives used words such as

Army chief Naravane asserts allegiance to Constitution 'in all times'

Army Chief Gen M M Naravane on Saturday termed the creation of the post of Chief of Defence Staff a

PM Modi’s Kolkata itinerary: Meeting with Mamata, Belur Math

Narendra Modi

Opposition misleading people on CAA: Amit Shah

Amit Shah

T20 match between Opposition parties: BJP

Priyanka Gandhi
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham