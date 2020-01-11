Protests against three capital proposal in Andhra Pradesh enter 25th day

The protests against the three capital proposal for the Andhra Pradesh entered the 25th day here on Saturday. (Photo: ANI)

Amaravati: The protests against the three capital proposal for the Andhra Pradesh entered the 25th day here on Saturday.

Protests are happening all across Andhra Pradesh including at Mandadam, Tulluru, Velagapudi village. Police forces have been deployed in these areas.

Ahead of the Dalit youth foot march from Mandadam village to Gunadala, section 144 was imposed as police say no permission was given to hold rallies.

In Velagapudi, police prevented the protestors from entering their tent and in retaliation, people raised slogans against the government and state police.

The GN Rao Committee, which was set up by the Andhra Pradesh government to look into the suggestion of three capitals has made a favourable recommendation saying it will help in decentralised development and put the available resources to the best use.

It proposed Visakhapatnam as the Executive capital and Kurnool the judicial capital while retaining Amaravati as the legislative capital.