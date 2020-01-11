Nation Politics 11 Jan 2020 PM Modi’s Kolk ...
Nation, Politics

PM Modi’s Kolkata itinerary: Meeting with Mamata, Belur Math

PTI
Published Jan 11, 2020, 1:52 pm IST
Updated Jan 11, 2020, 2:00 pm IST
The visit comes at a time West Bengal has been witnessing protests against the amended Citizenship Act
Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to spend Saturday night at Belur Math, headquarters of the Ramakrishna Mission, officials of the seminary said.

As per an earlier itinerary, Modi was scheduled to spend Saturday night at the Raj Bhavan here, he said.

 

“There is a slight change in the schedule. Earlier, the PM was not scheduled to stay here. But now, we have been told by the Special Protection Group (SPG) in-charge of his security that the PM may spend the night in our math,” a senior official of the Ramakrishna Mission said.

 is scheduled to arrive here on Saturday on a two-day visit, during which he will attend sesquicentenary celebrations of the Kolkata Port Trust and hold a meeting with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The visit comes at a time West Bengal has been witnessing protests against the amended Citizenship Act.

Apart from attending scheduled programmes, the prime minister will hold a one-on-one meeting with Banerjee at Raj Bhavan Saturday evening.

The meeting assumes significance as the new citizenship law has emerged as the latest flashpoint in the state, with Banerjee's Trinamool Congress opposing the contentious legislation.

The prime minister will dedicate to the nation four refurbished heritage buildings in Kolkata -- the Old Currency Building, the Belvedere House, the Metcalfe House and the Victoria Memorial Hall.

The Culture Ministry has renovated these iconic galleries and refurbished them with new exhibitions, while curating the old galleries.

Modi will also participate in the sesquicentenary celebrations of the Kolkata Port Trust on Saturday and Sunday.

The prime minister and the chief minister will share the dais at the programme at Netaji Indoor Stadium. West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar will also be present.

The prime minister is also scheduled to visit Belur Math, the headquarters of Ramakrishna Mission, on Saturday.

Several opposition parties, including the CPI(M) and the Congress, and some student organisations are scheduled to hold protests across the city against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed countrywide National Register of Citizens.

The West Bengal administration has made elaborate security arrangements for the visit.

Tags: mamata banerjee, prime minster narendra modi
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]


