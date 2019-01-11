search on deccanchronicle.com
‘Will get our math right, BJP will be defeated’: Akhilesh on SP-BSP tie up

DECCAN CHRONICLE | Edited by : INDRASHISH MITRA
Published Jan 11, 2019, 5:57 pm IST
Updated Jan 11, 2019, 5:57 pm IST
His remark comes a day before his scheduled joint press conference with BSP supremo Mayawati.
‘They (BJP) are confused and don’t know what to do where,’ Akhilesh said at the event. (Photo: Twitter | @yadavakhilesh)
Kannauj: In a clear indication that the Samajwadi Party will tie up with the Bahujan Samaj Party for the upcoming national elections, party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday said the two parties will get the math right in the upcoming Lok Sabha election and the BJP will face defeat.

His remarks came a day before his scheduled joint press conference with BSP supremo Mayawati where the two leaders are expected to make a formal announcement of their “mahagathbandhan” or “grand alliance”.

 

Yadav also said that the two parties “found the glue because of the BJP”.

Speaking in Kannauj on #ChaupalOnTwitter, programme aimed at strengthening communication between the leader and the community, Yadav said, "Last time we had come together in the Lok Sabha by-elections and BJP had lost the seats (earlier held by) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. This time too our math will be right and the BJP will face defeat."

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also said the BJP had strengthened because it allied with regional parties and Saajwadi Party was also gaining strength by forming a coalition. "Our (BSP and SP) coming together has not only created fear in the BJP but also in the Congress," Yadav added.

The SP president further slammed the BJP-led NDA government saying, “They have taken two oaths. One that of RSS and the other of the Indian Constitution. They are confused and don’t know what to do where. And they are calling others the ‘Accidental Prime Minister.’”

The “grand alliance” is expected to include smaller regional parties like the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RJD) and the Nishad Party. However, the Congress is said to have no part in it.

The SP-BSP combo is likely to fight on equal number of seats. However, reports said that they have decided not to field candidates on Amethi and Rae Bareli, the bastions of Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi, respectively.

However, BJP has played down the SP-BSP tie-up and termed it as "opportunistic" politics and expressed confidence that the saffron party will come out with flying colours on the plank of development as it believed in 'sab ka saath, sab ka vikas'.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags: akhilesh yadav, mayawati, samajwadi party, bahujan samaj party
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh




