N Uttam Kumar Reddy intentionally damaging party: Sarve Satyanarayana

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 11, 2019, 1:16 am IST
Updated Jan 11, 2019, 1:16 am IST
Sarve Satyanarayana on Thursday complained against TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy.
Hyderabad: Former Union minister Sarve Satyanarayana on Thursday complained against Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy to the disciplinary action committee of All India Congress Committee (AICC) following his suspension from the party.

Mr Satyanarayana was suspended after he alelgedly used foul language against TS affairs incharge R.C. Khuntia and Mr Uttam Kumar Reddy. Mr Satyanarayana met AICC disciplinary committee chairman A.K. Antony and complained about his suspension and said that Mr Uttam Kumar Reddy was destroying the party.

 

Mr Satyanarayana said, “Mr Antony was shocked to know about my suspension from the party. I explained the mistakes made by Mr Khuntia and Mr Uttam Kumar Reddy. They don’t have any right to suspend me from the party.”

He said “the TPSS president is a nuisance to the party. Leaders of other alliance parties had to face humiliation in the elections because of his actions. Uttam is intentionally damaging the party.”

