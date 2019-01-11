K Chandrasekhar Rao aide says Akhilesh Yadav to visit Hyderabad for meeting

Hyderabad: Telangana state Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is likely to give a miss to the January 19 rally of Opposition parties proposed by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata, as he does not want to share the stage with the Congress when he is working on the non-Congress non-BJP Federal Front.

On Wednesday, Mr Patnaik in a statement made it clear that the BJP not align with the two main national parties.

Asked whether Mr Patnaik’s had enthused the TRS, Mr Vinod said, “I do not think that he made such a statement because of KCR's visit. He took that position long back. He has held the view for a long time.”

He said both Mr Rao and Mr Patnaik had the “same thoughts” as both were against aligning with the national parties.

Mr Kumar said Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, who could not meet Mr Rao during the latter’s visit to Delhi recently, was expected to visit Hyderabad “any time” to talk to him.

Asked about BSP chief Mayawati’s stance, he said, “We did not discuss with her”.

He said Ms Mayawati and Mr Akhilesh Yadav had taken a stand that they were not going to ally with the Congress in Uttar Pradesh. “They are fighting against the Congress and BJP, leaving only two seats for Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi,” Mr Kumar said.

The TRS expects that some more states will see regional parties allying and forcing three-cornered contests against the BJP and the Congress. This development, the party, feels will improve the prospects of the Federal Front as it not have the presence of a dominant partner but will be a grouping of more equal partners. This idea runs counter to the Congress-aligned front being promoted by TD chief and AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.