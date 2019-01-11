search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

3 veterans, a newly-floated party as Haryana’s Jind sees multi-cornered poll battle

PTI
Published Jan 11, 2019, 10:42 am IST
Updated Jan 11, 2019, 10:42 am IST
Krishan Middha is BJP's candidate while Congress nominated Randeep Surjewala; INLD, JJP yet to announce their candidates.
Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala will be party's nominee for Jind bypoll. (Photo: File | PTI)
 Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala will be party's nominee for Jind bypoll. (Photo: File | PTI)

Chandigarh: The BJP and the Congress on Wednesday announced the names of their candidates for the by-election in Haryana's Jind Assembly constituency scheduled to be held on January 28.

Krishan Middha, the son of late INLD MLA Hari Chand Middha, will be the BJP's candidate, while Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala will be its nominee for the bypoll.

 

Krishan Middha, whose father's demise in August had necessitated the bypoll, had recently joined the saffron party. He was the frontrunner to contest as the BJP candidate from this constituency.

"After discussion and taking various factors into account, the BJP's Central Election Committee has decided that Krishan Middha, the son of late Hari Chand Middha, will be the party's candidate for the Jind bypoll," Haryana BJP president Subhash Barala told reporters.

Meanwhile, the INLD and the recently floated Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) said they would announce the name of their candidates on Thursday.

After his name was announced, Middha exuded confidence about his win. "The BJP will get one more MLA, this time from Jind," he said. Jind was represented by his late father, who was two-time MLA from here. The BJP is yet to taste a win from this constituency.

However, senior INLD leader and Leader of Opposition Abhay Singh Chautala said, "This seat was with our party MLA. But his son chose to join the BJP and people of the constituency know that he has betrayed them."

"We will be announcing name of our party candidate on Thursday and he will win by at least a margin of 25,000 votes," Chautala claimed.

The Election Commission had on December 31 announced that the bypoll to the Jind assembly seat would be held on January 28 and the results will be out on January 31. The filing of nominations began on January 3 and January 10 is the last date to file papers by the candidates for the bypoll.

The bypoll to the Jind assembly seat, which is considered as the political heartland of Haryana, will prove to be a litmus test for various parties, including the ruling BJP, the Congress and the INLD.

The win from Jind is going to be crucial for the contesting parties, with the Lok Sabha polls not far away and the state assembly polls also scheduled for the later part of 2019.

While the BJP will be eyeing a win from Jind to consolidate its position ahead of the state assembly polls, the opposition Congress, which has been attacking the Khattar government over its alleged failure on all fronts, will also look to grab a victory.

...
Tags: jind bypolls, krishan middha, randeep surjewala
Location: India, Chandigarh




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

CES 2019: D-Link launch mesh routers with built-in McAfee protection

D-Link Exo Mesh-Enabled Smart Wi-Fi Routers and Extenders are the next evolution in whole home networking that provide more than just better connectivity.
 

I stand by my words: Shastri on Australia series win being bigger than 1983 World Cup

Even though many fans were not on the same page as that of the India coach, Shastri stood firmly by his words. (Photo: AFP)
 

OPPO’s R15 Pro brings the best features of flagships to the midrange segment

The OPPO R15 Pro features Qualcomm’s speedy Snapdragon 660 SoC that is equipped with a Kryo 260 CPU.
 

Xiaomi launches new TVs, introduces Mi Soundbar

Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4X PRO (55) and Mi LED TV 4A PRO (43) usher a big TV revolution while Mi Soundbar aims to elevate the home sound experience for everyone.
 

New Mercedes-Benz CLA Coupe unveiled, expected in India in 2019-20

New CLA gets similar design cues as new CLS, making it more attractive than before.
 

Stephen Constantine hails phenomenal Sunil Chhetri after surpassing Lionel Messi

Chhetri now has scored 67 times for his country, trailing only Ronaldo's 85. (Photo: AIFF Media)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

YSRC impact interested Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

K Chandrasekhar Rao aide says Akhilesh Yadav to visit Hyderabad for meeting

Akhilesh Yadav

‘Shameful that severely-ill Parrikar continues to be CM’: Ex-Goa RSS chief

‘It is a matter of shame that a state like Goa is being governed by a chief minister who is severely ill. The state deserves better,’ Former Goa RSS chief Subhash Velingkar said. (Photo: File | PTI)

Social media slams Rahul Gandhi for ‘misogynist’ remarks, says #BeAMan

Congress president Rahul Gandhi faced strong criticism on social media for the comment he made at a rally in Rajasthan on Wednesday. (Photo: Twitter | @INCIndia)

Yatra changed YSRC equations

Huge Stupa construction as a symbol of Praja sankalpa Yatra at Ichapuram.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham