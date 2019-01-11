search on deccanchronicle.com
Amit Shah diktat: BJP MLAs for Delhi

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 11, 2019, 6:34 am IST
Updated Jan 11, 2019, 6:34 am IST
Party chief to discuss LS polls with state leaders amid rumours that an attempt is on to topple HDK govt again.
The BJP core committee will meet in Delhi before the January 13 session with Mr Shah.
Bengaluru: Is the state BJP involved in a  secret operation to dethrone the H.D. Kumaraswamy government?

Political circles are abuzz with such reports after BJP national president, Amit Shah summoned state party chief, B.S.Yeddyurappa and all 104 legislators, MPs and MLCs from Karnataka to Delhi on January 13 to discuss the ‘coming parliamentary elections.”

 

Speaking to reporters here, Mr Yeddyurappa said Mr Shah was keen on winning 22 of the 28 Lok Sabha seats in the state and was expected to assign responsibilities to party legislators and MPs  to achieve the target. However what is surprising is that all legislators have also been invited to Delhi when only top leaders are usually involved in discussions on parliamentary polls.

The BJP state chief  and the party's Lok Sabha convener for Karnataka, Aravind Limbavali, had met Mr. Shah in Delhi on January 8 to discuss the   preparations for the Lok Sabha elections and was instructed to come again with legislators and MPs, according to sources .

"Mr Shah  was supposed to address party MLAs, MLCs and MPs in Bengaluru on January 9, but he has cancelled his trip owing to the parliamentary session and has asked the entire BJP state unit to come to Delhi instead," they explained.

The BJP core committee will meet in Delhi before the January 13 session with Mr Shah.  The party's Karnataka in charge, Muralidhar Rao, will  chair the meeting.

Over 10,000 BJP workers are also expected to attend the party's national convention for the Lok Sabha polls on Friday and Saturday and receive  instructions on their responsibilities.

However, denying rumours that the BJP was drawing up a strategy to destabilise the Kumaraswamy government,  a senior party leader said with the  Lok Sabha elections approaching, this (any toppling attempt)   would have a negative impact on its prospects.

Tags: kumaraswamy government, b.s.yeddyurappa
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




