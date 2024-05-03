Vijayawada: Municipal commissioner and Guntur West Assembly constituency returning officer (RO) K. Rajyalakshmi announced that 11 teams have been deployed to conduct surveillance during the home voting process in the Guntur West constituency on May 3, 2024, starting from 7 am.

She said that the home voting will be conducted through a secret voting method. The entire voting process will be video-recorded. K. Rajyalakshmi said that neither the candidates nor their polling agents are allowed to campaign or display party symbols during the voting. Special arrangements will be made for voters casting their votes at home. Police surveillance will ensure peace and security during the voting hours.

The Election Commission mandated strict guidelines and micro-observers' teams will be deployed under the supervision of the electoral officers. The RO stated that each team will be provided with route maps and coordination will be ensured with the concerned block level officers (BLOs). Sector officials will maintain regular communication with authorities to facilitate information sharing.