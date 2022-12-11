Time to restrict KCR to farmhouse: Marri Shashidar Reddy

WARANGAL: The time has come to restrict Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao to his farmhouse only, BJP leader Marri Shashidar Reddy said on Sunday. BJP state chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar was trying to free the state from Chandrashekar Rao, he said.

Shashidhar Reddy along with party leaders canvassed people for the public meeting scheduled to be held on the final day of the yatra on December 15 at SRR College ground here.

Shashidar Reddy said that Sanjay was fighting tirelessly against the tyrannical and corrupt family rule of Chandrashekar Rao to achieve democratic Telangana. The people were facing several problems and are vexed with the false promises of Chandrashekar Rao.

He had taken up the padayatra to get to now first hand the problems the people were facing. The BJP was the only alternative, and the people showed that they understood this by taking part in Sanjay’s yatra.

BJP leader Marri Shashidar Reddy along with party leaders distributes pamphlets regarding the December 15 public meeting to mark the conclusion of state party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s padayatra, in Karimnagar on Saturday.