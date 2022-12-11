  
 BREAKING !  :  Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a BJP election campaign rally ahead of the second phase of voting of the Gujarat Assembly elections, at Kankrej in Banaskantha district, Friday. (Photo: PTI) BJP leads in Gujarat Assembly elections
 
Nation Politics 10 Dec 2022 Sukhwinder Sukhu set ...
Nation, Politics

Sukhwinder Sukhu set to become Himachal CM as Pratibha Singh pulls out

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ASHHAR KHAN
Published Dec 11, 2022, 12:39 am IST
Updated Dec 11, 2022, 7:44 am IST
Congress MLA Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to be the next chief minister of Himachal Pradesh, in Shimla. (ANI)
 Congress MLA Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to be the next chief minister of Himachal Pradesh, in Shimla. (ANI)

NEW DELHI: Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, a four-time MLA from Nadaun in Hamirpur, is all set to be the next chief minister of Himachal Pradesh. His name was announced after a meeting of the newly elected Congress MLAs in the presence of the party’s central observers in the state capital, Shimla. The new chief minister is to take oath on Sunday.

Mukesh Agnihotri, the Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing Assembly, will be the deputy chief minister and will also take oath on Sunday.

Soon after the announcement of the election of Mr Sukhu as the CLP leader and Mr Agnihotri the deputy chief minister, the Congress leadership left for the residence of the governor to stake claim to form the government.

Mr Sukhu is an old Congress hand. He was an activist at Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla, and led the NSUI state unit in the late 1980s. A former president of the Himachal Pradesh Congress committee, he is a four-term legislator and is considered close to party leader Rahul Gandhi.

Speaking to the media, the chief minister elect said, "I thank the high command for giving me this opportunity... We will fulfil our promises. People have given us a clear mandate... Give us some time and we will take some decisions that will be beneficial for everyone. Decisions will be taken after consulting youngsters and all Himachalis."

Mr Sukhu further added that the deputy CM designate and I will work as a team. He thanked the Congress leadership for the responsibility and said, "I started my political career at the age of 17 years. I will never be able to forget what the Congress party has done for me."

Hectic parleys to pick a consensus CM candidate went on for over two days. The AICC in-charge of Himachal Pradesh Rajeev Shukla, the two central observers -- Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel and former Haryana CM Bhupendra Singh Hooda -- held several meetings with the newly elected MLAs. On Friday evening, the MLAs had unanimously passed a resolution authorising the party president to pick the Legislature Party leader.

After the Congress won the Himachal Assembly elections, Pratibha Singh, a Congress MP and the wife of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh, indicated that she was in the running for the top job and got the backing of some Congress workers, who raised slogans in support of her. Ms Singh is also the state party chief.

Mr Agnihotri was also in the reckoning, but finally the party high command ruled in favour of party loyalist Mr Sukhu.

Ms Singh lost out because from her parliamentary constituency, the Congress only won one Assembly seat out of 10. Also, the party did not want to risk two byelections. Her son and the newly elected MLA Vikramaditya Singh is likely to be accommodated in the new Cabinet of the state. Putting up a brave face, she said, "I congratulate Sukhu Saheb and Agnihotri ji."

The Congress wrested power from the BJP in the hill state, winning 40 of the 68 Assembly seats. The polling was held on November 12 and the results were declared Thursday.

...
Tags: himachal pradesh assembly elections, pratibha singh, himachal elections 2022, sukhvinder singh sukhu
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Horoscope 11 December 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

With only two wins in assembly polls, 'royals' losing their charm in Himachal
Congress to hold meeting of newly-elected Himachal MLAs today

Latest From Nation

The state Cabinet took this major decision at a nearly five-hour meeting that was chaired by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao at the Pragati Bhavan on Saturday. (Twitter)

TS roads lead to decentralisation

Hyderabad police commissioner C.V. Anand held court at his office at the Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC) and examined the information placed before him by the Rein Bazaar inspector regarding a dispute between two groups, one led by Mohd. Abdul Basith and four others and the another by Mohd. Abdul Rawoof, rowdy sheeter, over a piece of property located in Yakutpura. (Photo: DC)

Section 107 CrPC imposed first time in Hyderabad city following gang wars

Pictures posted by special chief secretary Arvind Kumar on Twitter

Mahbub Chowk Market to get a facelift

Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said that a total of 36 suspects had been identified. (Twitter)

32 held in Adibatla medico kidnap case



MOST POPULAR

 

What to Watch for week ending December 9

Noted actor Randeep Hooda is all set to debut on Netflix this week with #CAT releasing on December 9, Friday. (Image credit: Youtube)
 

Bharat Biotech misstated Covaxin trial data

Extremely serious procedural leniencies and incorrect reporting of the results of trials of Covaxin, Bharat Biotech’s anti-Covid vaccine, have come to light. (AFP)
 

Marriage season to restart from Nov. 30

Devotees have requested temple authorities to construct pandals with palm-leaves on the open grounds, so that they could easily perform weddings. (Representional file image)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Bizarre creatures found living in depths of Indian Ocean: Scientists

A representational picture of aquatic life (Image: Pexels.com)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Indiscipline in party ranks will be handled, says Nadda after BJP's loss in Himachal

File photo of BJP National President J.P. Nadda. (Photo: PTI)

BJP credits people's faith in PM Modi for historic win in Gujarat

The party is set for a landslide victory in Gujarat to retain power for a seventh straight term by winning more seats than in any assembly election in the state. (Photo: Twitter)

Gujarat polls: BJP says it's development agenda won and Cong's negative politics lost

BJP workers celebrate Gujarat Assembly election results in Ahmedabad, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. (PTI Photo)

KCR to give district tours a break for Cabinet, Assembly session

TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo: Twitter)

Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy sparks furore with “United AP” comments

AP Government adviser Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy. (Photo: Facebook)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->