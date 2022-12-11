AICC gives nod for important committees to run PCC

Hyderabad: The Congress high command on Saturday provided long-awaited approval for the committees for the running of the Pradesh Congress Committee.

The AICC approved the constitution of the executive and political affairs committees besides giving the nod for the appointment of 26 district Congress committee (DCC) presidents, 24 vice-presidents and 84 general secretaries.

Led by PCC president A. Revanth Reddy, the executive committee comprises 40 members. Prominent among them are CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, V. Hanumantha Rao, Ponnala Lakshmaiah, N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, K. Jana Reddy, T. Jeevan Reddy, Dr J. Geeta Reddy, Mohammed Ali Shabbir, Damodar C. Raja Narasimha, Renuka Chowdhury, Mohammed Azharuddin, P. Balram Naik. AICC general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal cleared the list.

The 22-member political affairs committee (PAC) of the TPCC is headed by TS incharge B. Manickam Tagore. Apart from the senior leaders who are also part of the executive committee, the PAC also has G. Chinna Reddy, D. Sridhar Babu, Ch Vamshi Chand Reddy and S.A. Sampath Kumar. Besides, M. Anjan Kumar Yadav, T. Jayaprakash ‘Jagga’ Reddy, B. Mahesh Kumar Goud and Azharuddin would be ‘special invitees.’

Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, 'star campaigner', has failed to find a place in any of the committees. It is believed that there is a communication gap with the party high command, following the showcause notice issued to the MP by the disciplinary action committee (DAC) over a month back over his alleged support to his brother K. Rajgopal Reddy, BJP candidate in the Munugode bypoll.

The AICC also approved the appointment of 26 DCC presidents. The list includes Sajid Khan (Adilabad), Podem Veeraiah (Bhadradri-Kothagudem), N. Rajender Reddy (Hanamkonda), Waliullah Sameer (Hyderabad), A. Laxman Kumar (Jagtial), Patel Prabhakar Reddy (Jogulamba-Gadwal), Kailas Srinivas Rao (Kamareddy), K. Satyanarayana (Karimnagar), Dr C. Rohin Reddy (Khairatabad), J. Bharat Chandra Reddy (Mahbubabad), G. Madhusudhan Reddy (Mahbubnagar), K. Surekha (Mancherial), T. Tirupathi Reddy (Medak), Nandikanti Sridhar (Medchal-Malkajgiri), N. Kumara Swamy (Mulugu), C. Vamshi Krishna (Nagarkurnool), T. Shankar Naik (Nalgonda), Srihari Mudiraj (Narayanpet),

Prabhakar Reddy (Nirmal), M. Mohan Reddy (Nizamabad), M.S. Raj Thakur (Peddapalli), Aadi Srinivas (Rajanna-Sircilla), T. Narsa Reddy (Siddipet), T. Ramohan Reddy (Vikarabad), M. Rajender Prasad Yadav (Wanaparthy) and K. Anil Kumar Reddy (Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri).

The AICC also cleared the names of 24 vice-presidents: Padmavati Reddy, Bandru Shobha Baskar, Kondru Puspaleela, Neralla Sharadha Goud, Ch. Vijaya Ramana Rao, Chamala Kiran Reddy, Cheruku Sudhakar Goud, Dommati Sambaiah, Dr Sravan Kumar Reddy, Erra Shekar, G. Vinod, Gali Anil Kumar, Harkara Venugopal Rao, Jagadishwar Rao, Madhan Mohan Rao, Malreddy Ranga Reddy, M.R.G. Vinod Reddy, Obedullah Kothwal, Potla Nageshwara Rao, Ramulu Naik, Sanjeeva Reddy, Sricilla Rajaiah, T Vajresh Yadav (Jangaiah) and Thaherbin Ramdhani.