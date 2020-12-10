The Indian Premier League 2020

TRS MLA abuses, threatens Dalit journalist

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 10, 2020, 12:34 am IST
Updated Dec 10, 2020, 1:10 am IST
The Dalit journalist working in a local newspaper filed a complaint with Sangareddy police, accusing MLA Mahipal Reddy of threatening him
TRS MLA Mahipal Reddy
Hyderabad: The Patancheru police of Sangareddy district on Wednesday booked a case against the ruling TRS legislator G. Mahipal Reddy for allegedly threatening and abusing a journalist.

Patancheru police said that MLA Reddy was booked under section 504 (intentional insult, with intent to provoke, breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and under the provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

 

The Dalit journalist working in a local newspaper filed a complaint with the Sangareddy police, accusing MLA Mahipal Reddy of abusing and threatening him over phone on Tuesday, following a news report filed by him, in which exposed how the legislator’s followers were involved in grabbing land in Ameenpur area.

In the purported audio file going viral on social media but is unverified, the MLA is heard saying, “what happened Santosh? Who do you think you are? Come to my house now. If I come to your house, I will cut your hands and legs. Record this call, are you even a man? I will mince you to pieces. Call and report to the cops, even the commissioner or DGP, I am not afraid of anyone. Come here or I will come there. ***** (abusing his mother). How dare you mention my name in your report? Do you even know my level? You press guys will write anything.”

 

“Anna, will you threaten me if I write facts against the land grab of your followers and TRS partymen,” the Dalit journalist is heard pleading.

Based on the complaint, the cases were registered. The case is under investigation, a senior police official said.

None of the TRS senior leaders have condemned their party leader and MLA for threatening a journalist or a Dalit.

 

