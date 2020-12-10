The Indian Premier League 2020

KCR to leave for Delhi this afternoon

Published Dec 10, 2020, 11:30 pm IST
Updated Dec 11, 2020, 12:02 am IST
He announced that he would lead the agitation against the BJP’s anti-farmer policies and disinvestments of the public sector undertakings
Rao is also expected to pay a visit the site allocated by the Union government to the TRS to construct a party office in Delhi.
Hyderabad: Political circles are excited over the proposed Delhi visit of Chief Minister  K. Chandrashekar Rao on Friday. Sources in the government and the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) said that Rao will leave for a three-day visit to Delhi on Friday afternoon. 

Rao’s Delhi tour had turned into a debated point in political circles in view of his hard-hitting remarks against the BJP government at the Centre during the GHMC elections and his announcement of playing an active role in the national politics to build an alternative political force to the BJP and the Congress to give a new direction to the country. 

 

The Chief Minister had also announced that he would lead the agitation against the BJP’s anti-farmer policies and disinvestments of the public sector undertakings.

Party sources said that the Chief Minister is likely to meet leaders of political parties who are opposing the BJP’s policies and will also interact with the representatives of farmers associations who are agitating against the Farm Laws in Delhi.

Rao is expected to meet several Union ministers during his stay in Delhi and unconfirmed reports indicated he has sought appointment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.  Rao is also expected to pay a visit the site allocated by the Union government to the TRS to construct a party office in Delhi.

 

