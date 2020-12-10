CM Jagan continuing spree of welfare schemes launched Jagananna Jeeva Kranthi

The state will facilitate and give suggestions if the women want to buy the animals on their own. — C. Narayana Rao

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy launched another welfare scheme in the state on Thursday. He virtually launched the Jagananna Jeeva Kranthi scheme under which 2.49 lakh units of sheep and goats will be distributed in three phases at a cost of Rs 1,869 crore. Jagan stated that the scheme aims to raise the living standards of women financially with less labour and investment. He predicted more economic development that will eventually benefit farmers with the promotion of agriculturally allied sectors.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister explained that under the scheme, women belonging to the Backward Class (BC), the Scheduled Caste (SC), and the Scheduled Tribe (ST) between the age groups of 45 and 60 years would get 2.49 lakh sheep and goats. He further explained that each unit consists of 15 sheep or goats (with one ram or billy) in each unit. The state will facilitate and give suggestions if the women want to buy the animals on their own.

“The state government has signed MoUs with Reliance, Allana group, Amul, HUL, Procter & Gamble and ITC to collaborate and empower women beneficiaries of YSR Cheyutha and Aasara schemes. The main objective of partnerships is to provide more business opportunities and bring self-reliance among women, by providing assistance for better investments.

He said that Allana Group would buy the meat as the government has entered into an agreement with that firm. However, if the price anywhere else is more remunerative than Allana, women can sell their produce directly and there is no compulsion that they have to sell to Allana only. Allana Group is setting up meat processing units in East Godavari and Kurnool districts,” Jagan said.

The Chief Minister also launched the distribution of 4.69 lakh cows and buffaloes for Rs 3,500 crore to strengthen dairy sector. The total investment is Rs 5,400 crore when one takes into account the 2.49 lakh units of sheep and goats. He said that the government is committed to women’s welfare and their empowerment by launching various schemes like YSR Cheyutha, Aasara, Zero-interest loans, Sampoorna Poshana, Jagananna Vidya Deevena, Vasati Deevena, 50 per cent reservation in nominated posts and nominated works. Also, 31 lakh house sites are going to be distributed for women and get registered on their name.

The sheep and goats will be distributed in three phases. In the first phase till March 2021, 20,000 units will be distributed. In the second phase from April - August 2021, 1,30,000 units will be distributed, and in the third phase from September - December 2021, another 99,000 units would be distributed. Training centres for sheep breeding will be set up in Dhone of Kurnool district and Penugonda of Anantapur district, where they train them and issue certificates.

Irfan Allana, chairman of the Allana Group, said that they would be more supportive of the schemes and programmes being implemented by the state government. He said it was the right time to set up a mango processing unit along with meat processing units in the state, which was welcomed by the Chief Minister. He suggested that good breeds of goats and sheep are available in countries like Britain, Australia and South Africa, which can be provided to farmers for higher returns.