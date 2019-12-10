'Why Pakistan and Congress speak in one language?' asks Sambit Patra

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra on Tuesday slammed the Congress party and questioned why its leaders and Pakistan speak in one language. (Photo: File)

Ranchi: BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra on Tuesday slammed the Congress party and questioned why its leaders and Pakistan speak in one language.

Pakistan has decried the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, in the Lok Sabha terming it as a "discriminatory legislation", which is in complete contravention of various bilateral agreements between the two neighbours, particularly the one concerning security and rights of minorities in the respective countries.

Pakistan's Foreign Office, in a statement, said bluffed that the "legislation has once again exposed the hollowness of the claims to 'secularism' and 'democracy'."

Addressing a press conference here, Patra said that Congress is saying the same thing which Pakistan has said about the Bill.

He added, "Pakistan asks for evidence regarding the surgical strikes and airstrikes, and Congress also asks for evidence. Why Pakistan and Congress speak in one language?"

The Lok Sabha on Monday passed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019, with a majority of 311 votes against 80 votes where 391 members were present and voting. The debate on the same lasted for seven hours.

The Bill seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.

Through this Bill, Indian citizenship will be provided to the members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from the three countries to India till December 31, 2014, to put an end to them being treated as illegal immigrants in the country.

