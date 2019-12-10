Nation Politics 10 Dec 2019 'Why death pena ...
Nation, Politics

'Why death penalty...': Nirbhaya convict files review petition in SC

PTI
Published Dec 10, 2019, 7:25 pm IST
Updated Dec 10, 2019, 7:57 pm IST
The apex court, on July 9, 2018, had dismissed the review pleas filed by three other convicts in the case.
One of the four convicts, Akshay Kumar Singh, moved the Supreme Court Tuesday seeking review of its 2017 judgement handing down death penalty to all of them in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case. (Photo: File)
 One of the four convicts, Akshay Kumar Singh, moved the Supreme Court Tuesday seeking review of its 2017 judgement handing down death penalty to all of them in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: One of the four convicts, Akshay Kumar Singh, moved the Supreme Court Tuesday seeking review of its 2017 judgement handing down death penalty to all of them in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case.

The apex court, on July 9, 2018, had dismissed the review pleas filed by three other convicts in the case. Akshay, 31, who had not filed the review plea earlier with other three convicts, has now moved the apex court with the petition, his lawyer A P Singh said.

 

In a 14-page Criminal Review Petition, filed by advocates on his behalf, Akshay Singh says: "Why death penalty when age is reducing... it is mentioned in our Ved, Purans and Upanishads that... people lived the life of thousand years... now it is Kalyug, in this era, age of human beings have reduced much. It has now come to 50-60 years... this is almost a true analysis... when a person faces stark realities of life, then he is no better than a dead body".

The petition goes on to say the air quality in the National Capital Region was "burst and like a gas chamber" and that the poor quality of drinking water - "full of poison". "Life is going short to short, then why death penalty?" the petition asked.

Finally, the petition quotes Mahatma Gandhi's famous advice to people faced with a difficult question - "Recall the face of the poorest and most helpless man...

The 23-year-old paramedic student was brutally gang raped on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012 inside a running bus in South Delhi by six persons and severely assaulted before being thrown out on the road. She succumbed to injuries on December 29, 2012 at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore.

The top court had earlier dismissed the review pleas by Mukesh (30), Pawan Gupta (23) and Vinay Sharma (24), saying no grounds have been made out by them for review of the verdict.

The apex court in its 2017 verdict had upheld the capital punishment awarded to them by the Delhi High Court and the trial court in the case of gangrape and murder of the woman here.

One of the accused in the case, Ram Singh, had allegedly committed suicide in the Tihar Jail here A juvenile, who was among the accused, was convicted by a juvenile justice board. He was released from a reformation home after serving a three-year term.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: nirbhaya rape case, convict, supreme court, petiton, death penalty
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday offered to resign from the MLA post if the ruling YSR Congress could prove that the retail chain Heritage Fresh belonged to his family. (Photo: File)

Naidu challenges Jagan, seeks resignation over Heritage charges

Raped repeatedly by her maternal uncle ever since she was a toddler and had to later undergo multiple abortions, a nearly 40-year-old woman has finally been able to get him to face trial in a Delhi court. (Representational Image)

40-year-old woman raped for years since she was 4, takes uncle to court: Police

Internet services have been suspended in Tripura for 48 hours from 2 pm on Tuesday in view of the ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Bill, an official notification said. (Photo: ANI)

Tripura govt suspends internet services amid anti-CAB protests

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumars JD(U), a BJP ally, on Tuesday appeared divided on supporting the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Parliament, with two top party functionaries calling the legislation

'Reconsider support': JD(U) divided over CAB, leaders advice Nitish Kumar



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

As part of sweeping reforms, Saudi ends gender-segregated entrances for restaurants

Restaurants in Saudi Arabia will no longer need to maintain entrances segregated by sex, the authorities said on Sunday, further eroding some of the world’s strictest social rules as sweeping reforms take hold. (Photo: File)
 

PM Modi's tweet on LS elections 2019 bags India's 'Golden Tweet' of 2019

PM Modi’s “sab ka saath, sabka vikas” tweet celebrating the Bharatiya Janata Party's re-election victory in 2019 was the most retweeted and liked tweet of the year, making it the "Golden Tweet" in India. (Photo: File)
 

Bianca Andreescu wins Lou Marsh Trophy, becomes Canada athlete of year

Bianca Andreescu was awarded the Lou Marsh Trophy as Canada’s athlete of the year on Monday, capping a remarkable year in which the teenager became the country’s first tennis Grand Slam singles champion with her U.S Open triumph. (Photo:Twitter)
 

What does the four-year ban on Russia mean for them

Russia would be banned for four years from the Olympic and Paralympic Summer and Winter Games. That rules an official Russian team out of Tokyo 2020 and the Beijing Winter Olympics of 2022. (Photo: AFP)
 

Snake enters ground, interrupts Ranji cricket match

A snake entered into the Devineni Venkata Ramana Praneetha Ground, interrupting the Ranji Trophy match between Andhra and Vidarbha here on Monday. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Bose NC 700 review: Perfection, refined!

The Bose NC 700 is built around a stainless steel headband that feature a matte finish and they beautifully transition from a flat to cylindrical shape.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Tripura govt suspends internet services amid anti-CAB protests

Internet services have been suspended in Tripura for 48 hours from 2 pm on Tuesday in view of the ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Bill, an official notification said. (Photo: ANI)

'Reconsider support': JD(U) divided over CAB, leaders advice Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumars JD(U), a BJP ally, on Tuesday appeared divided on supporting the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Parliament, with two top party functionaries calling the legislation

'Pakistan must take action against terrorists operating from its soil': EU envoy

European Union ambassador to India, Ugo Astuto on Tuesday said that Pakistan must take action against terrorists operating from its soil. (Photo: ANI)

'Govt bringing Jinnah alive': Owaisi's jibe over Citizenship Bill

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday claimed that the government is bringing Pakistan founder Mohammad Ali Jinnah alive with the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. (Photo: File)

‘Deeply disappointed with Citizenship Bill’: Bhaichung Bhutia

Former Indian football team captain Bhaichung Bhutia on Tuesday expressed disappointment that Sikkim was not excluded from the ambit of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, unlike several other states in the north-east. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham