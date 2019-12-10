Nation Politics 10 Dec 2019 Uddhav should try to ...
Nation, Politics

Uddhav should try to put 'stay' on rising crimes in Maharashtra: BJP leader

PTI
Published Dec 10, 2019, 3:56 pm IST
Updated Dec 10, 2019, 3:56 pm IST
BJP's Rajya Sabha member Narayan Rane on Sunday termed the Thackeray-led government as a 'temporary' one only issuing 'stay orders'.
The BJP on Tuesday hit out at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over his "stay orders" on various projects, and said he should also try to put a 'stay' on the rise in incidents of crime in the state. (Photo: File)
 The BJP on Tuesday hit out at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over his "stay orders" on various projects, and said he should also try to put a 'stay' on the rise in incidents of crime in the state. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: The BJP on Tuesday hit out at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over his "stay orders" on various projects, and said he should also try to put a 'stay' on the rise in incidents of crime in the state.

Since coming to power, Thackeray, who heads the Shiv Sena, ordered review of several big ticket infrastructure projects, including the multi-billion dollar Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, and stayed work on the Metro Line III carshed in the Aarey Colony, a green lung in Mumbai.

 

"He has been issuing stay orders one after the other, so a similar step should also be taken for incidents of crime," BJP leader Ashish Shelar said in a statement.

"The chief minister should try to put a 'stay' on the increasing crime incidents in the state," the former minister said, while criticising the Thackeray-led Sena-NCP-Congress government over no portfolio allocation to his ministers even after over 10 days of coming to power in the state.

Shelar said there have been some gruesome incidents of crime in the state, including sexual assault and killing of a five-year-girl in Nagpur, kidnappings in Thane and recovery of a chopped body near Kalyan railway station.

A 32-year-old man was on Sunday arrested for allegedly raping and killing a five-year-old tribal girl by smashing her head with a stone in Nagpur. Besides, the dismembered body of a woman was found in a suitcase on Sunday at Kalyan in Thane district.

"The sexual assault and killing of a disabled girl in Jalgaon makes people wonder whether the state is paying little attention to internal security," Shelar said.

BJP's Rajya Sabha member Narayan Rane on Sunday termed the Thackeray-led government as a "temporary" one only issuing "stay orders". Rane said the Congress-NCP-Sena government would not last long as these parties came together only to protect their personal interests.

The BJP and Shiv Sena fought the October state Assembly polls together, winning 161 seats jointly in the 288 -member House.

However, a stalemate on sharing the chief minister's post led to the breakup of the alliance, following which the Sena joining hands with the Congress and NCP to form the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government.

...
Tags: uddhav thackeray, ashish shelar, bjp, shiv sena, crime
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Nation

The Sena supported the Bill in the Lower House. Thackeray told reporters here that a detailed discussion and debate on the Bill was necessary. (Photo: ANI)

Won't support Citizenship Bill till we get clarity, says Uddhav Thackeray

The Lok Sabha passed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, which seeks to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees coming from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan after facing religious persecution there, a little past midnight on Monday. (Photo: File)

'Neither accurate nor warranted': Govt slams US Commission’s remark on CAB

Heading towards 'rape in India': Adhir urges PM to speak on crimes against women

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi said,

Citizenship Bill an attack on Indian constitution, tweets Rahul Gandhi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Bianca Andreescu wins Lou Marsh Trophy, becomes Canada athlete of year

Bianca Andreescu was awarded the Lou Marsh Trophy as Canada’s athlete of the year on Monday, capping a remarkable year in which the teenager became the country’s first tennis Grand Slam singles champion with her U.S Open triumph. (Photo:Twitter)
 

What does the four-year ban on Russia mean for them

Russia would be banned for four years from the Olympic and Paralympic Summer and Winter Games. That rules an official Russian team out of Tokyo 2020 and the Beijing Winter Olympics of 2022. (Photo: AFP)
 

Snake enters ground, interrupts Ranji cricket match

A snake entered into the Devineni Venkata Ramana Praneetha Ground, interrupting the Ranji Trophy match between Andhra and Vidarbha here on Monday. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Bose NC 700 review: Perfection, refined!

The Bose NC 700 is built around a stainless steel headband that feature a matte finish and they beautifully transition from a flat to cylindrical shape.
 

South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi named Miss Universe 2019

The 26-year-old Tunzi was declared the winner at a televised event, hosted by American comic-turned-TV personality Steve Harvey, held at Tyler Perry Studios here on Sunday. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Sikh couple not allowed to adopt white kids due to race wins UK court battle

An Indian-origin Sikh couple living in the UK has won a landmark court battle after they were racially discriminated against by a local council that did not allow them to go for adoption, reported IANS. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Shiv Sena's alliance with NCP, Congress in Maharashtra was 'pre-planned': Fadnavis

Speaking to Marathi daily 'Loksatta' here, Fadnavis said in the five years of his government, he never let down Uddhav Thackeray, the Sena president who is now the chief minister of the three-party Maha Vikas Aghadi government. (Photo: File)

AJSU chief likely to be kingmaker

Sudesh Mahato

'Citizenship bill not even .001 per cent against minorities,' says Amit Shah

It is important to note that the Bill was passed by the Lower House of the Parliament earlier this year but lapsed with the term of the previous Lok Sabha during the first term of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government in the Centre. (Photo: ANI)

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu protests against onion price hike

Naidu and his party colleagues wore onion garlands around their necks and protested at the fire station near the state secretariat in Venkatapalem village here. (Photo: ANI)

Andhra govt cancels Rs 3 crore work orders at CM's residence to ward off criticism

In a bid to ward off allegations of lavish and wasteful expenditure by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy levied by the opposition parties, the state government on Sunday cancelled proposed work at his residence. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham