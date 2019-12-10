Nation Politics 10 Dec 2019 Tripura govt suspend ...
Tripura govt suspends internet services amid anti-CAB protests

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 10, 2019, 7:55 pm IST
Updated Dec 10, 2019, 8:12 pm IST
Demonstrators raised slogans against the central government and demanded to keep the state out of the purview of the Bill.
Internet services have been suspended in Tripura for 48 hours from 2 pm on Tuesday in view of the ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Bill, an official notification said. (Photo: ANI)
Agartala: Internet services have been suspended in Tripura for 48 hours from 2 pm on Tuesday in view of the ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Bill, an official notification said.

"The services were stopped after state police found certain elements trying to incite violence through rumours circulated on social media," news agency ANI quoted a government official as saying.

 

Scores of people including women in Agartala city on Tuesday launched a large scale protest against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, which was passed in Lok Sabha.

Demonstrators raised slogans against the central government and demanded to keep the state out of the purview of the Bill.

Speaking to ANI, one of the protestors said, "We do not want this Bill to be implemented here. It is against our right."

Another agitated protestor said, "We are already in the minority and now we do not want people from other countries to settle down here."

The protesters were heard sloganeering against the Bill and were also seen holding placards with the slogans 'Tripura should be kept out of the purview' and 'We are against CAB 2109' to send out a message to the Centre that they are against it.

The Bill, which seeks to give citizenship to refugees from the Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zorastrian communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh was passed in Lok Sabha on Monday.

Lok Sabha passed the Citizenship Bill with a majority of 311 votes against 80 votes in the Lower House where 391 members were present and voted.

The cut-off date for getting citizenship under the bill is December 31, 2014. In the Rajya Sabha, the Modi government requires the support of at least 123 MPs in the 245-member House to pass the bill.

(With inputs from agencies)

 

