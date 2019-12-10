Nation Politics 10 Dec 2019 Naidu challenges Jag ...
Nation, Politics

Naidu challenges Jagan, seeks resignation over Heritage charges

PTI
Published Dec 10, 2019, 8:35 pm IST
Updated Dec 10, 2019, 9:01 pm IST
'If you cannot prove the allegation, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy loses the right to continue in his position,' said Naidu.
Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday offered to resign from the MLA post if the ruling YSR Congress could prove that the retail chain Heritage Fresh belonged to his family. (Photo: File)
 Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday offered to resign from the MLA post if the ruling YSR Congress could prove that the retail chain Heritage Fresh belonged to his family. (Photo: File)

Amaravati: Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday offered to resign from the MLA  post if the ruling YSR Congress could prove that the retail chain Heritage Fresh belonged to his family.

"If you cannot prove the allegation, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy loses the right to continue in his position. I am demanding that Jagan Mohan Reddy accept my challenge," the Leader of the Opposition said in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly.

 

The issue came up during a short discussion on the price of onions when the chief minister and members of the ruling party referred to the commodity price in the open market, particularly in the Heritage Fresh outlets.

"I clarified yesterday that Heritage Foods and Heritage Fresh are different entities. Heritage Fresh has been taken over by the Future Group. Still, you are making baseless allegations, the former chief minister fumed. Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath intervened and read out a newspaper article related to the stake sale in Heritage Fresh and claimed that Naidu's family still held a share in it. Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Srivenkateswara Rao and other members lashed out at the TDP chief for throwing a challenge to the Chief Minister. "...he (Naidu) is used to politicising everything for petty gains," Srivenkateswara Rao said.

The chief minister said no other state was offering onion at a highly subsidised price of Rs 25 a kg at a time when the market rate was hovering between Rs 80 to 100 per kg. "Under the market intervention scheme, our government has procured 38,496 quintals of onions from various markets and has been selling them through Rythu Bazaars across the state."

"We have also placed the highest indent for another 2,100 tonnes of onion imports. The imports are expected to arrive at Mumbai port on December 12 or 13," the chief minister said.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: chandrababu naidu, jagan mohan reddy, andhra pradesh
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati


Latest From Nation

Hitting back at Home Minister Amit Shah for holding the Congress responsible for India's partition on religious lines, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday said the BJP president was

'Didn't pay attention in history classes': Tharoor slams Shah over partition remark

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra on Tuesday slammed the Congress party and questioned why its leaders and Pakistan speak in one language. (Photo: File)

'Why Pakistan and Congress speak in one language?' asks Sambit Patra

Raped repeatedly by her maternal uncle ever since she was a toddler and had to later undergo multiple abortions, a nearly 40-year-old woman has finally been able to get him to face trial in a Delhi court. (Representational Image)

40-year-old woman raped for years since she was 4, takes uncle to court: Police

Internet services have been suspended in Tripura for 48 hours from 2 pm on Tuesday in view of the ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Bill, an official notification said. (Photo: ANI)

Tripura govt blocks internet services for 48 hours amid anti-CAB protests



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

As part of sweeping reforms, Saudi ends gender-segregated entrances for restaurants

Restaurants in Saudi Arabia will no longer need to maintain entrances segregated by sex, the authorities said on Sunday, further eroding some of the world’s strictest social rules as sweeping reforms take hold. (Photo: File)
 

PM Modi's tweet on LS elections 2019 bags India's 'Golden Tweet' of 2019

PM Modi’s “sab ka saath, sabka vikas” tweet celebrating the Bharatiya Janata Party's re-election victory in 2019 was the most retweeted and liked tweet of the year, making it the "Golden Tweet" in India. (Photo: File)
 

Bianca Andreescu wins Lou Marsh Trophy, becomes Canada athlete of year

Bianca Andreescu was awarded the Lou Marsh Trophy as Canada’s athlete of the year on Monday, capping a remarkable year in which the teenager became the country’s first tennis Grand Slam singles champion with her U.S Open triumph. (Photo:Twitter)
 

What does the four-year ban on Russia mean for them

Russia would be banned for four years from the Olympic and Paralympic Summer and Winter Games. That rules an official Russian team out of Tokyo 2020 and the Beijing Winter Olympics of 2022. (Photo: AFP)
 

Snake enters ground, interrupts Ranji cricket match

A snake entered into the Devineni Venkata Ramana Praneetha Ground, interrupting the Ranji Trophy match between Andhra and Vidarbha here on Monday. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Bose NC 700 review: Perfection, refined!

The Bose NC 700 is built around a stainless steel headband that feature a matte finish and they beautifully transition from a flat to cylindrical shape.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

'Didn't pay attention in history classes': Tharoor slams Shah over partition remark

Hitting back at Home Minister Amit Shah for holding the Congress responsible for India's partition on religious lines, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday said the BJP president was

'Why Pakistan and Congress speak in one language?' asks Sambit Patra

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra on Tuesday slammed the Congress party and questioned why its leaders and Pakistan speak in one language. (Photo: File)

Tripura govt blocks internet services for 48 hours amid anti-CAB protests

Internet services have been suspended in Tripura for 48 hours from 2 pm on Tuesday in view of the ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Bill, an official notification said. (Photo: ANI)

'Why death penalty...': Nirbhaya convict files review petition in SC

One of the four convicts, Akshay Kumar Singh, moved the Supreme Court Tuesday seeking review of its 2017 judgement handing down death penalty to all of them in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case. (Photo: File)

'Reconsider support': JD(U) divided over CAB, leaders advice Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumars JD(U), a BJP ally, on Tuesday appeared divided on supporting the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Parliament, with two top party functionaries calling the legislation
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham