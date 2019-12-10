Nation Politics 10 Dec 2019 K R Pete in saffron ...
Nation, Politics

K R Pete in saffron bag, all of Mandya next: CN Ashwathnarayana

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SHYAM SUNDAR VATTAM
Published Dec 10, 2019, 1:57 am IST
Updated Dec 10, 2019, 1:57 am IST
Ashwathnarayana told DC that he took it as a challenge & gave equal credit to Mr Vijayendra for the BJP’s win from the constituency.
C.N. Ashwathnarayana
 C.N. Ashwathnarayana

 The December 5 bypolls are of special significance for the ruling Bharathiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state as it has for the first time won an assembly seat in the Vokkaliga -dominated Mandya district, which has always veered towards the Janata Dal (Secular) or the Congress in elections held here since independence.

The saffron party's victory in K R Pete is particularly sweet for Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa as his party had for years failed to open its account in this sugar bowl of Karnataka although he belongs to Bookanakere village in the taluk. Now that it finally has, he can at last proudly speak of winning the backing of “his people”.  While there was scepticism over whether voters would again support disqualified K R Pete legislator of the Janata Dal (Secular) Narayana Gowda, who quit in July to help bring down the Kumaraswamy government a little over a year after being elected in 2018, the results have proved all the doubting Thomases wrong.  Congratulations have been pouring in not just for Mr Yediyurappa for this historic party win, but also his son, B.Y. Vijayendra and Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwathnarayana, who stationed themselves in the constituency to strategise the party's campaign in the weeks leading upto the bypoll. While he acknowledged that he was anxious to begin with when given the task of crafting the party's victory in K R Pete,  Dr Ashwathnarayana told Deccan Chronicle that he took it as a challenge and gave equal credit to Mr Vijayendra for the Bharathiya Janata Party’s win from the constituency . Excerpts from the interview:

 

What was your initial reaction when you were assigned the herculean task of  making sure disqualified MLA, Narayana Gowda won again from K R Pete on your party ticket ?

Initially, I was a little tense as Mandya district has been a fortress of the Janata Dal (Secular) and the Congress. But I didn't lose heart and accepted the challenge as I love challenges. I was very happy because Mr Yediyurappa had reposed such faith in me. My only strength was the good work he has done in the constituency since 2008 and it came in handy to connect with the local people.  Besides, the BJP government is in power and working to their expectations.
 
How did people react to your party when they have been so loyal in the past to the Congress and Janata Dal (Secular)?
It took some time for me to connect with the voters since they have been voting for either the Congress or the Janata Dal (Secular) all these years.  Vijayendra and I visited every booth in the constituency, requesting  people to vote for the lotus symbol since they have tried the two other parties in the past.  We also told them about the contributions of Mr Yediyurappa to the district since 2008 and appealed to them to give us a chance to serve them. Among all the strategies, the Bookanakere connect clicked as this village is in  K R Pete. Our party candidate, Narayana Gowda,  was also determind to win at any cost and this boosted our confidence too. The vilification campaign by the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular)) leaders helped our candidate expose their lack of confidence to take on him. As the days progressed, the support swelled in our favour and the rest is history.

Were you sent to the constituency because you are a Vokkaliga?
It may be one of the reasons.  But we got the support of not only the majority Vokkaligas, but  also the Kurubas, SCs/STs, backward classes and Lingayats. While I  spent ten days in the constituency, Vijayendra worked here for 15 days before the election to do the groundwork for the party. He deserves equal accolades for working tirelessly in the constituency for almost 20 to 25 days.  The party workers also visited every house and interacted with voters. The media was not confident, but we were 100  per cent sure of pulling off  a dramatic win in the bypoll. Ultimately, we were successful in making the lotus bloom in the sugar bowl of Karnataka.
 
What’s your next plan?
Having won a seat in Mandya district, our aim is to spread out to more of its constituencies. The government now has the responsibility of fulfiling the promises made to the people of K R Pete in particular and Mandya in general.

...
Tags: janata dal


Latest From Nation

H. D. Deve Gowda with H. D. Kumaraswamy

More trouble! JD(S) netas from Mysuru, Tumakuru to jump ship?

BJP’s Narayana Gowda with his supporters after his victory in K R Pete constituency

Zero! Bypoll bypasses JD(S)

BJP supporters celebrating the bypoll victory, in Malleswaram

Amid BJP’s glories, triumphs, what’s in it for B’luru, Mr CM?

Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI)

Arms sales up nearly 5 per cent worldwide



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

What does the four-year ban on Russia mean for them

Russia would be banned for four years from the Olympic and Paralympic Summer and Winter Games. That rules an official Russian team out of Tokyo 2020 and the Beijing Winter Olympics of 2022. (Photo: AFP)
 

Snake enters ground, interrupts Ranji cricket match

A snake entered into the Devineni Venkata Ramana Praneetha Ground, interrupting the Ranji Trophy match between Andhra and Vidarbha here on Monday. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Bose NC 700 review: Perfection, refined!

The Bose NC 700 is built around a stainless steel headband that feature a matte finish and they beautifully transition from a flat to cylindrical shape.
 

South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi named Miss Universe 2019

The 26-year-old Tunzi was declared the winner at a televised event, hosted by American comic-turned-TV personality Steve Harvey, held at Tyler Perry Studios here on Sunday. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Sikh couple not allowed to adopt white kids due to race wins UK court battle

An Indian-origin Sikh couple living in the UK has won a landmark court battle after they were racially discriminated against by a local council that did not allow them to go for adoption, reported IANS. (Photo: AP)
 

'The rapist is you!' Global anthem against sexual violence making its way to India

From quiet beginnings just a few weeks ago, The Rapist is You! - the creation of four performance artists from a Chilean feminist group - has turned into a mighty global roar against sexual violence. (Photo: Youtube/ screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

AJSU chief likely to be kingmaker

Sudesh Mahato

'Citizenship bill not even .001 per cent against minorities,' says Amit Shah

It is important to note that the Bill was passed by the Lower House of the Parliament earlier this year but lapsed with the term of the previous Lok Sabha during the first term of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government in the Centre. (Photo: ANI)

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu protests against onion price hike

Naidu and his party colleagues wore onion garlands around their necks and protested at the fire station near the state secretariat in Venkatapalem village here. (Photo: ANI)

Andhra govt cancels Rs 3 crore work orders at CM's residence to ward off criticism

In a bid to ward off allegations of lavish and wasteful expenditure by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy levied by the opposition parties, the state government on Sunday cancelled proposed work at his residence. (Photo: File)

T'gana: Special team to probe 'encounter' of 4 accused in vet rape, murder

The Telangana government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the killing of four accused in the rape and murder of a woman veterinarian in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham